‘Sachsenking’ Returns! Marc Marquez Wins Big At The German GP

It doesn’t take long for people to jump to conclusions. And more so, if the case in consideration here is of none other than Marc Marquez. The Spaniard had hit a rough phase after crashing last year and things seemed rather gloomy this season as well, as Marquez struggled to keep the rubber side down. But last weekend proved that he just needed a visit to one of his favourite tracks – Sachsenring to get back in form.

For the 11th consecutive time in his career, Marc Marquez stole the show at the Sachsenring and returned to the top step of the podium, 581 days after his last win.

There was no stopping Marc Marquez as the lights went out at the Sachsenring, the 10-time German GP winner shooting forward and moving into second by the second corner. By the end of the first lap, he had moved into the lead and defended a brief challenge from Aleix Espargaro. Consistent pace saw the eight-time World Champion steadily grow his lead, falling rain drops only spurring him on. As the race crossed over half-distance, Miguel Oliveira emerged as Marquez’s closest rival as the Portuguese rider traded fastest laps with the race leader.

Intense pressure and a strong ride from Oliveira pushed Marquez right to the end of the race, but 336 days after his injury at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix, Marc Marquez was a race winner once again. It is his 11th straight win in Germany and the 11th consecutive win for a Repsol Honda Team rider at the circuit, ending a 21-race run without a victory. With his 96th premier class podium, his 57th win in the class, Marquez moves ahead of Doohan for most premier class podiums – fourth overall.

What the man had to say

“This is one of the most important, and hardest, moments of my career. Today I knew there was a great opportunity to do something. When I crossed the line I just enjoyed it and then arriving with my whole team there, emotional, it helps a lot after such a difficult situation. It’s impossible to come back alone, you need people, you need a good team, a good team of doctors, a physio, Honda, Honda respect me a lot. Alberto Puig, Emilio Alzamora, my family, they helped me a lot. Now it’s time to enjoy this weekend, we were looking for a petrol station but now we found one and the fuel tank is full again. It’s extra motivation for me, for Honda, for the engineers, for the team and let’s see what the future brings. When I saw some drops of rain on lap four of five, I said; it’s my race. I started pushing at this point and then when it started to rain harder, I pushed even more and then the second race with Oliveira began. He pushed so hard and was very fast, it was hard to keep concentrated because all the memories, everything I have lived over the last year, came into my mind. But we did it. We will do it again.”

The next race is right around the corner as the World Championship heads north to Assen, The Cathedral, for round nine of the World Championship. Both Marquez and Espargaro are eager to get going once again and head into the mid-season summer break on a positive note.