It’s Official! Jeep Gladiator And Wrangler To Get Option Gorilla Glass Windshield Overseas

We recently reported that Jeep is considering offering Gorilla Glass as an accessory for the Wrangler and the Gladiator and now, it has been made official by the country that the vehicles are indeed getting Gorilla Glass windshields! Smartphone aficionados might be familiar with Gorilla Glass. The term is often thrown around in tech circles and what it basically does is, protects your smartphone’s screen in case of a fall or accidental damage. To test its durability, Gorilla Glass is often put to some extreme tests that showcase that it is far better than any other screen material when it comes to overall protection.

More details

The standard Gorilla Glass windshield for the 2018 through 2021 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator costs $793 and is available now.

The part is available from Jeep dealers and some glass installers. It comes with a two-year warranty. However, we don’t believe that the same will be offered in our country as well. The original rumour about this part indicated the windshield would cost $95. Although, this price always seemed like it could have been too good to be true.

The windshield uses the same chemical-strengthening technology as the firm’s cell phone screens, giving them a three-times higher impact resistance versus a standard windshield. The optional screen is also reportedly thinner and lighter than the normal windshield found on the Wrangler and Gladiator. According to some reports circulating on social media, Jeep Wrangler’s stock windscreen is prone to damage because of its upright stance. The upright positioning of the windscreen makes it vulnerable to flying pebbles and stone chips. Off-road enthusiasts who log serious miles offroad or on the highway will be familiar with the scourge of rock chips. Damaging to not only paint, they’ll also do a great job of ruining a windscreen, with small chips often leading to larger cracks in short order. The introduction of Gorilla Gloss will definitely increase the rugged quotient of the already badass Wrangler and Gladiator.

Jeep recently launched the made-in-India Wrangler. It comes in 2 variants – the Unlimited which retails for INR 53.90 lakhs ( ex-showroom ) and the Rubicon which retails for INR 57.90 lakhs ( ex-showroom ). Under the hood, there is a 2.0-litre high power turbo petrol engine which churns out 268 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a new 8-speed automatic transmission.