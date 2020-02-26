Isuzu Inaugurates a new 3S facility in Gujarat

Isuzu Motors India inaugurated a new 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) outlet of Torque ISUZU in Mehsana, Gujarat. It will strengthen the D-max pick up’s manufacturer’s hold in the market while also keeping customer satisfaction in mind. They also inaugurated the newly refurbished outlet in Rajkot which now operates under the ISUZU dealer identity standards.

Image taken from Isuzu’s website

The new facility is spread over 8000 sq.ft, and is located Mehsana – Ahmedabad Highway which will prove to be very convenient for the customers. The new facility adds to the network of touch-points already operational in Ahmedabad, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Rajkot and Vadodara.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Takeshi Hirano, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Isuzu Motors India said, “We have always remained committed on delivering the right product and right service at all times. The D-MAX pick-ups have gained a strong traction in the state of Gujarat, thanks to its versatility and performance. Torque ISUZU has been working towards enhancing customer experience with the range of ISUZU pick-ups. We are happy to open another important touch-point of Torque ISUZU in Gujarat that will address the growing demand for our range of utility vehicles.”

Mr. Kuren Amin – Managing Director, Torque ISUZU, said, “We are happy to be serving the customers of Gujarat with the highly dependable range of ISUZU D-MAX pick-ups. Today, with 7 outlets of ISUZU in the state, we are well-placed to adequately meet the growing demand for these reliable utility vehicles the region. This new outlet in Mehsana will further increase our customer base and together with ISUZU we are committed to delivering ‘value’ to all our customers.”