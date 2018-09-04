Mahindra Marazzo First Drive Review, One Take Walkaround Video

After the launch of the much anticipated Mahindra Marazzo, we drove the car out on the open roads. We took a one shot video showcasing the car, which has us mighty impressed. Everything from the design, the engine and the space inside is great. There maybe some shortcomings too but nothing worth complaining about.

Starting with the design, the Marazzo has beautiful proportions, it hides its bulky size in a very beautiful manner. The side profile gets a nice scoop running below the door handles. The handles are a bit plasticky, but get a beautiful chrome accent on them. The outside rear view mirrors get an indicator light and are mounted on the door panel. The floating roof design with a swooping line adds more beauty to the MPV. The top of the line M8 varaint gets precision cut 17 inch alloy wheels wrapped in 215 section Brigdestone tyres. The wheels give an optimum balance between road noise cutting and grip levels. The front looks well det but detailed and cries a beautiful design, though it’s not a very aggressive looking fascia. The M8 trim gets projector units which are connected by a beautiful front grille which gets a dark chrome treatment. The fog lamps get DRL’s and a cornering function in the top end trim levels. The tail lamps remind us of the Lodgy which are a bit conservative as per Mahindra’s design standards. The shark fin antenna is an optional accessory which is a bit of a disappointment.

The car does get a key less entry via a remote control but even the top end variants do not get a push button start. With a twist of the key, the engine comes into life in a surprisingly silent matter. Along with the engine start up, you see the signature Mahindra start up video on the infotainment screen. A purple lit instrument console houses a new MID display. The new steering wheel is a new design and has a lot of buttons, we would have appreciated a leather wrapped steering wheel in the top end variant. The ORVMs are power folding and power adjustable. The dash slopes down towards the front which aids in visibility. The dash gets 4 colours, light grey, piano black with a pearl white graphic scheme, a nice ivory insert followed by a beige colour scheme. The centre infotainment screen is a 7 inch unit which gets a host of features including Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity and navigation to name a few. The car get a nice storage below the aircraft throttle inspired brake lever which houses twin cup holders.

Ingress and egress is made simple by a low entry point so the Marazzo does not require a floor board. The second row seats can be moved front and aft by a lever. The second row is quite spacious even with the seats all the way forward. On top you will find a segment first surround cool vent. The vent offers 4 levels of fan speed and an option of direct or diffused air coming out of the vents. The third row can be accessed through the rear passenger side door only by tumbling the seat down. The seat can be folded by a single hand and access to the rear is much simpler than other cars of the segment. The third row offers generous space and can fit 3 average framed people for short rides. Knees of third row passengers do not point towards the roof and there is very good headroom on offer. A special shout out must be given to the insulation of the cabin. The refined engine also helps with the quietness of the cabin.

Coming to the engine and performance, it must be noted that the Marazzo is by no means a drivers car. That said, the engine feels very smooth and the car feels stable on the road. The new 1.5 litre diesel churns out 121 horses and 300 Nm of torque. The torque feels quite good and helps the car pull even from the low rev range. The gear shifts could have been a bit more smoother. The suspension seems to be a bit on the stiffer side with 2 on board which would even out with more people in the cabin.

So here is the new Marazzzo MPV. It is safe to say Mahindra has outdone themselves with this car. We were a bit sceptical about the car but after seeing it in the flesh and having a short spin, we are more than impressed. Is it the greatest Mahindra product till date? We shall soon find out when we do a detailed review of the car in a short period of time.