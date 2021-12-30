Is This How The 5 Door Suzuki Jimny Could Look Like?

Suzuki Jimny has been an age-old off-roading icon. It stands for a rugged all-purpose vehicle that can transverse almost any piece of land. The 5-door version of the Jimny is still in the works and is to be released in 2022. While there is still some time in the official debut of the longer 5-door off-roader, a team from Nihon Automotive Technology School, Japan has been working on a customized Jimny with the extra doors and a punch. Nihon Automotive Technology School or NATS is one of the most prestigious automotive colleges in the whole of Japan and it trains people for JDM tuning as well. Students at NATS are making a Jimny 5-door concept which is rarely close to stock.

What’s New?

The major mechanical components have been changed quite a bit. The chassis has been customized and is now 400mm longer than the stock 3-door model. It gets a new heavy-duty suspension. The car is raised from the ground. The tires are also much bigger and fatter with all-terrain rubber. The overall setup of this vehicle is off-road-centric. The body shell is the only stock part on this vehicle, but that too has been modified. A custom rear door has been made to fit into the body of the 3-door variant.

The rear quarter window has been reduced in size. The roof has also been custom-fabricated to fit the rear doors. The front bumper has also been custom molded. The car also gets new fender extensions to fit the wider tires. This Jimny is powered by the same 1.5L K15B petrol engine but it is now fitted with an aftermarket turbocharger to boost performance. The project is still in the works and will be finished in time to be displayed at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2022.

Suzuki Jimny in India

Since the 2020 Auto Expo where the Jimny was first showcased, we have all been waiting for its launch, and the wait is finally over. The Jimny is set to come to Indian shores and the company wishes to launch the 5-door version of the Jimny for our market. India has a plant that produces the 3-door version of the Jimny which is exported to other countries. It is possible that the 3-door version will also be produced in our country to keep costs at a minimum. After its launch, Suzuki Jimny will compete against cars like the Mahindra Thar.

