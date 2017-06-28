Indulge Your Dark Side With The BMW X5 M And X6 M Black Fire Edition

BMW has unveiled the new Black Fire Edition of the BMW X5 M and the BMW X6 M SUVs. The two special editions see BMW emphatically continue its success story in the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) sectors. The Black Fire Edition is designed to combine exterior and interior design with exclusive furnishing details.

The SUVs are painted in shade of black in the Sapphire Black Metallic. The black M double kidney features black bars which is a unique feature of the Black Fire Edition.

This also applies to the forged 21-inch M alloy wheels in black. These large wheels with mixed-sized tyres (front: 10 J x 21, rear: 11.5 J x 21) are weight-optimised. Another distinguishing feature of the Black Fire Edition are the standard carbon mirror caps. They accentuate the lightweight design of both models and show the close relationship between both the BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M and motorsport.

On the inside, the BMW X5 M Edition Black Fire and BMW X6 M Edition Black Fire feture fully-electric M multifunctional seats with integrated headrests as standard in full fine-grain Merino leather, in contrasting Black and Mugello Red. It also features contrasting red seams on the full leather upholstery, which also includes the central console. The interior trim shines in piano finish black. The logo of the X5 M or X6 M Edition Black Fire adorns the right side of the interior trim on the passenger side of the car.

Also Read – 2015 BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M Track Review : Double Delight

As well as the standard, multifunctional M leather steering wheel with aluminium shift paddles, the BMW M Performance Alcantara steering wheel with light-blue leather motorsport accent is also available as an option and at no extra charge.

Both models generate a top performance of 575 hp from the 4.4-litre V8 engine. Both cars do 0 to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds with the standard 8-speed M Steptronic gearbox. The maximum torque of 750 Nm produces impressive drive in the rpm range between 2,200 and 5,000. The xDrive four-wheel drive system has been set up with a rear-wheel bias, which is aimed to improve the agility of the BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M. The Dynamic Performance Control system seamlessly distributes the drive torque between the rear wheels.

The Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) allows every driver to adapt the sportiness of their BMW X5 M or BMW X6 M to any situation and to suit their individual preferences, at the push of a button. In “DSC on” mode, the brake interventions work to prevent understeer and oversteer. “MDM” allows greater wheel slip for drivers to perform small drifts. Deactivating DSC (“DSC off”) makes it possible to explore the limits on the racetrack, and to use the accelerator pedal to get the car drifting.

The new special editions will be available starting in August 2017.