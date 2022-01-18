India’s Largest Carmaker Hikes Its Prices!

At this point, it was pretty much expected of the market leader to increase its prices just like every carmaker is doing these days. Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices of all its cars from the Arena and Nexa range. Unsurprisingly, this is due to the rise in input costs for the manufacturer. The price hike for Arena models is from ₹10,000 to a substantial ₹30,000 for cars like the WagonR. The Nexa range sees a hike between ₹15,000 and ₹21,000. With the price hike aside, let’s take a look at some of the upcoming cars from the Indian carmaker:

Next-gen Alto

This compact family car has been one of the most famous Maruti of the Indian market. The low cost, compact design, good economy, and decent comfort make it the best daily commuter for people living in crowded areas. The new-generation Alto has been spied testing. Though camouflaged, we could still see certain similarities in design with the present gen Alto. The rear seems to be slightly different and the interiors could also get the new Celerio like look. It could be powered by the same 800cc engine which is available as a petrol or a CNG or we could also see the entry of a 1.0L variant.

Baleno facelift

The facelifted Baleno offers a lot of changes. The front looks wider thanks to the new fascia. There’s a new grille that is much larger and it has a mesh design to it. There is also a brushed aluminum belt that runs across the grille and merges into the headlights which are much sharper now and get a projector set up. In terms of powertrain, it is offered with a 1.2-liter DualJet VVT engine that produces a maximum power output of 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The other engine is a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated VVT engine which produces 83hp and 113nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a CVT.

Updated Brezza

The new Brezza gets radical design changes. The front features an upright bonnet and a new grille with chrome detailing inside it. The headlights are all-new projector LEDs and they feature two L-shaped strips which double up as the LED DRLs. It also gets a silver skid plate and new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The next-gen Vitara Brezza will be powered by the same 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated K15B petrol engine that produces 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. This engine may get upgraded to a 48V mild-hybrid unit as is seen on the new S-Cross.