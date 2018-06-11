India’s First Kawasaki Ninja 400 Has Arrived In Pune

The new 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 400 has started arriving in India and the first unit has landed in Pune. The motorcycle, as seen in the images, is yet to be registered. The details are scarce at the moment but the photograph seems to have been clicked at Kawasaki’s new facility in Chakan. As reported earlier, India Kawasaki Motors and Bajaj Auto have parted ways and the Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has shifted its operations from Bajaj Auto’s plant in Akurdi.

Kawasaki had launched the all-new Ninja 400 in the Indian market in April 2018 and priced it at INR 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The model will initially be available in limited numbers. While the new Ninja 400 replaces the Ninja 300 in the international market, IKM has revealed that both the models will be sold in India simultaneously.

In terms of hardware, the Ninja 400 uses a full LED headlight and a ZX-10R inspired LED tail lamp. As compared to the Ninja 300, the new Ninja 400 receives a sharper design for the headlight cluster, fuel tank, fairing and body panels. The turn indicators continue to be mounted on the fairing.

Mechanically, the new Kawasaki Ninja 400 uses a 399 cc, liquid cooled, parallel twin engine which is capable of producing a maximum power output of 49 PS at 10,000 rpm and peak torque of 38 Nm at 8,000 rpm. This engine comes paired to a six speed transmission.

