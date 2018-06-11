Ducati Monster 797+ Launched In India; Priced At INR 8.03 Lakh

Ducati India has announced the launch of Monster 797+ which is an upgraded version of the Monster 797. Customers can now buy the 797+ at the same price as the standard Monster 797, INR 8.03 lakh (ex-showroom India). The Monster 797+ features a distinctive look with added accessories. Ducati also commenced the deliveries of Monster 821 in India at an introductory price of INR 9.51 lakh (ex-showroom India).

In addition to the Monster 797, the 797+ version comes with a front fairing and passenger seat cover, both matching the tank and front mudguard. The front fairing optimizes the rider’s aerodynamic protection furthermore enriching riding comfort, making it even more unmistakable.

There are no mechanical changes to the new Monster 797+ and it continues to use the 803 cc L-twin engine which is tuned for 72 bhp of power at 8,250 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission.

Speaking about the launch of two new motorcycles, Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said that the Italian brand is constantly trying to give more to its customers. He further added that Monster is an important family for Ducati’s portfolio and the Company is confident that Monster 821 and 797+ will excite the luxury biking enthusiasts in India.

Both Monster 797+ and Monster 821 are now available in India across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and the very recently inaugurated dealership in Chennai.