India’s First Commercially-Approved Motorhomes Are Here, Offer Vaction On Wheels

Every one of us, at some point in time, has thought of going on a vacation with our family or friends in a campervan. This dream is now turned into reality. Campervan Camps and Holidays India Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru based start-up has introduced India’s first commercially approved premium Motorhome, LuxeCamper, and offers vacation on wheels to exotic destinations in the country. Applauding the concept and appreciating the design of these Motorhomes, Honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri B. S. Yediyurappa unveiled the power-packed vehicles and launched the website, today.

More details

Built using German design coupled with Indian intelligence, LuxeCamper has received approval from the Automotive Research Association of India (Govt. of India undertaking) as per AIS 124 standards. These Motorhomes exemplify comfort on the road, with living and sleeping areas designed within a compact space that can accommodate up to 4 people.

Features

With a lounge at the rear-end that doubles up as a comfortable queen bed, along with a motorised suspended queen bed at the front, a wardrobe and thermal controls for both heating and cooling, these Motorhomes are the definition of luxury on wheels. Equipped with a fully functional kitchenette, that comes with an induction, stove & gas hobs, toaster, electric kettle, a microwave oven, fridge and freezer, it gives the travellers the freedom to cook hygienic food-on-the-go and relish it in pristine crockery and cutlery.

Powered by rooftop solar panels, the LuxeCampers use solar energy for charging the inverter batteries and powering the equipment, including heating and cooling, making it energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. Fitted with a stylish skylight, five bi-directional fans, hot/cold shower, modern toilet, 2 smart televisions and thumping Bluetooth music system, it is the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation.

To ensure the safety of the traveller, the LuxeCamper is fitted with 360-degree cameras, emergency exits, fire extinguishers, first-aid kits, speed governor and a GPS tracker. These Motorhomes offer panoramic views and provide all luxuries for a fully self-contained holiday, complete with 4G Wi-Fi, 230V a/c power sockets and USB charging points. The excellent facilities include an outdoor barbecue connection, an external shower, a sleek awning with wind sensors, and a bicycle rack, to offer the best-in-class for outdoor camping.

Speaking on the occasion, Tiger Ramesh – Founder, Campervan Camps and Holidays India Pvt Ltd. said, “We are excited to introduce the concept of Motorhome-based holidays in India. Our endeavour is to offer an all-new safe and exquisite travel experience that brings together comfort and style, like never before! As there are no readymade Motorhomes available in India for tourism purpose, we decided to design and manufacture our own Motorhomes. With these beautifully designed LuxeCampers, our aim is to provide travellers with the opportunity to deep dive into unexplored destinations by personalizing their travel trails and activities.”

The destinations

The Bengaluru-based start-up founded by Tiger Ramesh has also built a tech platform that allows guests to choose from a set of recommended trails, as well as, customize and configure their own trails to various destinations. The company has partnered with small lodges, homestays and select campsites of Jungle Lodges and Resorts Ltd. at exquisite destinations, for halting the LuxeCampers and camping. These camping locations situated near pristine beaches, historical and yesteryear monuments, hill stations and wildlife safari spots, are pre-screened for safety, cleanliness and selecting excellent scenic spots for halting the LuxeCampers overnight.

Currently, the company provides personalized travel experiences to exotic locations in Karnataka and will very soon expand to rest of India. As part of the initial trails offered, the company has tied-up for camping sites at locations such as Aanejari, Bandipur, Bheemeshwari, Hampi, Kabini, Kodagu, Kudremukha, Sadashivgad, Sakleshpur, Sakrebyle, Sitanandi, and a few more locations under finalisation.