Honda Two-Wheelers India Teases New Scooter; Is It The 2020 Grazia?

Honda Two-wheelers India has teased a new scooter which appears to us like the 2020 Grazia. The maker has only teased certain bits like the handlebar with LED inserts, a front disc brake, and an all-digital meter console. Currently, Honda Two-Wheelers India only has the Activa 125, the Dio and the Activa 6G in its updated, BS6 portfolio.

The new scooter features an aggressive apron design with an all-LED headlamp and for the way the front illumination system has been positioned, it appears to be the BS6 Honda Grazia. Or is it the Aviator? We can’t confirm since both scooters aren’t a part of their portfolio as of now.

In its BS4 form, the Honda Grazia was powered by a 125cc engine which cranked out 8.5 hp at 6,500 rpm and 10.54 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. This premium scooter debuted with things like an LED headlight, all-digital instrument cluster, an eco speed indicator, multi-functional key slot and a cubby hole below the handlebar. The scooter claimed to offer a fuel efficiency of 60 kilometres to a litre of petrol.

In its BS6 form, we expect the Honda Grazia to be powered by the same engine as the Honda Activa 125, which is a fuel-injected, 124cc engine which makes 8.3 Bhp @ 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm at 5,000 rpm. It can be brought to life using either a push button or the kick starter. The new Grazia should also benefit from Honda’s new idling stop system which switches off the engine during brief starts. The adoption of fuel injection, reduction in friction between components and other enhancements have resulted in a mileage figure which is now 13% better than the carburetted version of the engine.

Also Read: Honda Two-Wheelers India To Accelerate Product Development Schedule; Clocks 1.15 Lakh Retail Sales For May 2020

Locking horns against things like the TVS NTORQ, the 2020 Honda Grazia will continue to feature things like alloy wheels and front telescopic forks. Like other BS6 Honda scooters, we expect the Grazia to offer as much or more storage space under the seat, storage in the front apron, an external fuel-filling lid and dual-tone colours. We’ll tell you more once the scooter has been formally introduced.