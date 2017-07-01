India’s First 2017 Suzuki GSXR1000 Has Arrived; To Be Delivered By Dream Suzuki Palm Beach

Suzuki had announced the new 2017 GSX-R1000 and the GSX-R1000R for India along with the prices back in May 2017. The new 2017 GSXR1000 has been priced at INR 19 lakh while the more premium and feature packed GSXR1000R carries a tag of INR 22 lakh (both ex-showroom prices). Now, India’s first 2017 Suzuki GSXR1000 has arrived and will soon be delivered to the customer by Dream Suzuki Palm Beach. The motorcycle was sold for INR 23.6 lakh (On-Road Mumbai). Meanwhile, the GSXR1000R is on its way to India and will arrive with a price tag of INR 28 lakh (On-Road Mumbai). The physical launch of the motorcycle is scheduled to happen on July 6, 2017.

Suzuki entered the 200PS club in the litre-class segment with its new 2017 GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R back in 2016 at the INTERMOT show in Cologne, Germany. For the 2017 models, Suzuki returned to the drawing board, designing and building a brand new machine using technology developed from competition in MotoGP.

The new 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000 packs some serious hardware, featuring 6 direction IMU to aid with latest electronics such as a 10 level Motion Track TCS System, Motion Track Braking System with ABS, LED Headlight and Tail light, and full LCD Instrumentation. The GSX-R1000R, apart from all the features from the GSX-1000R, also gets Launch Control, Bi-Directional Quick Shifter, Showa Balance Free Suspension, Lean ABS and LED Position Lights.

In terms of power, both the GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R utilise an all-new, 999.8cc inline four-cylinder engine, which uses Suzuki Racing Variable Valve Timing (SR-VVT) and a new finger follower valve train as part of Suzuki’s Broad Power System. The new power-plant produces 202PS – Suzuki’s most powerful GSX-R engine, ever. The engine delivers 118 Nm of torque.

