Fiat 500 Anniversario Edition Launched To Commemorate The Brand’s 60th Birthday

To celebrate the 60th birthday of the Fiat 500, a new special series, the Fiat 500 Anniversario, has been unveiled by the company. It was on July 4, 1957 that the original Fiat 500 was launched in Turin. The design of the Fiat 500 has fired the imagination of artists and fashion designers, to create examples such as the 500C by Gucci, the 500 by Diesel and the recent 500 Riva, nicknamed the ‘the smallest yacht in the world’.

To be available as a hatchback or a convertible, the Fiat 500 Anniversario has a sixties look that references some historic characteristics of the car, such as the two new colours, Sicilia Orange and Riviera Green, the chrome accents on the bonnet and door mirror caps, the vintage logos and the 16-inch vintage alloy wheels. An alternative 16-inch diamond finish alloy wheel is also available as a no cost option. The model can also be distinguished with the help of the Anniversario logo located on the boot.

Inside, the new seats on the Fiat 500 channel the retro style with horizontal striped fabric, contrast piping in body colour and an embroidered 500 logo, while the body-coloured dashboard and Anniversario embroidered floor mats complete the look.

Also on offer is automatic climate control, cruise control and rear parking sensors as standard, while customers can also specify the optional Tech Pack that includes the 7-inch TFT instrument panel, the Uconnect 7-inch HD Live radio, Apple Car Play and Android Auto.