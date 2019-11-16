Indian Road Safety Campaign Showcases Solutions At The Paris Peace Forum

Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron conducted the Paris Peace Forum, which is the annual international meeting of all important global representatives. In this meeting, different people from different parts of the world discuss and showcase their innovative solutions for a better future. The meeting also involves discussing matters like destabilizing societies and the need for better solutions to tackle these problems. So, this year, out of 116 solutions from 100+ countries that were selected for the forum, the Indian Road Safety Campaign managed to become the only Indian organization to get selected and honoured at the international platform.

Talking about the organization, the Indian Road Safety Campaign is a road-safety initiative by the students and alumni of IIT Delhi. This group has gradually grown to be the largest youth leadership organization that got the chance to represent India at this Global forum. The forum was held from the 11th of November to the 13th of November 2019. This year, the Paris Peace Forum received over 7000 participants from 140 countries, 33 heads of state, 12 leaders of the International organization and many more. All of these people specially came together to push the case for global governance and discuss serious issues like climate change, cybersecurity, biodiversity, health, and many more. The main reason for these discussions was to bring all the participants together to focus on developing smart and innovative solutions to improve the situation for future generations.

Mr Amar Srivastava and Mr Deepanshu Gupta were the ones who represented India at the Paris Peace Forum. Also, Dr S Jayashankar, Honourable Minister of External Affairs, Government of India appreciated their work and encouraged them with his kind words. India’s innovative solution to road safety was also appreciated by many eminent personalities like Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic; Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; Félix Antoine Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Wang Qishan, Vice President of the People’s Republic of China. These global personalities also gave a speech during the opening ceremony of the 3 day-long event.