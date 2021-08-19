India-Specific Honda SUV In The Works; What Could It Be?

Every possible manufacturer out there knows that out of all the design formats, it is the SUVs that are going to bring in a huge influx of money. The popularity of SUVs, particularly compacts ones, has grown leaps and bounds in the Indian sub-continent in the past few years. It has forced manufacturers to focus more on SUVs rather than fiddling around with their hatchbacks and sedans. One of the key players that is absent from the battlefield is Honda. The Japanese carmaker did try to make an impact in the respective segment with its SUVs/Crossovers like the BR-V, WR-V and the CR-V but we all know that their story had to end with a tragic note.

It’s official!

If you have been eagerly waiting for Honda to launch an ‘impactful’ SUV, we have good news for you. There’s a new media report floating on the internet that claims that Honda is indeed developing an India-specific SUV. The source of the news is as trustworthy as Honda’s bulletproof engines – Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) President & CEO Gaku Nakanishi. He confirmed the same via a PTI report and said “We have studied how to launch an SUV (in the Indian market). So now we can confirm that we are in the developing phase to launch an India specific SUV.”

The growing popularity of compact SUVs

It is worth noting here that the compact SUV segment in India is metaphorically a beehive at the moment, with more and more manufacturers trying to buzz around it and mark their presence. Also, it is a highly competitive one as well. It managed to lure in Volkswagen and Skoda with their Taigun and Kushaq respectively. It is only plausible to assume that if Honda India decides to enter the SUV game, it will try carving its place in the compact SUV segment.

Honda Elevate

Honda recently trademarked the name ‘Elevate’ in India. It could be the name of the brand’s upcoming 7-seater SUV in our market, which will be the successor to the now-discontinued BR-V. The N7X concept which was showcased in Indonesia is believed to be the successor of BR-V. Elevate is likely to be powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder NA petrol engine which churns out 121 bhp of power and 145 Nm of torque. This is similar to that of the City. The transmission option will be a 6-speed manual and a CVT.