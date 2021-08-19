Honda CB200X Barges Into The ADV Scene; Priced At INR 1.44 Lakh

Honda two-wheelers India has launched the CB200X at INR 1,44,500 (ex-showroom Gurugram). While we were expecting to see the NX200 badging on this latest offering, Honda decided to utilize the CB moniker to extend its lineup and gave us the CB200X. The badging might have changed but it is essentially the same motorcycle that we expected it to be – an ADV-tourer based on the Hornet 2.0. It is positioned as a soft-roader that can take some beating off the road but not quite in the league of… let’s say Hero Xpulse 200.

Looks and features

If we had to sum up the CB200X in just one sentence, it is basically a Hornet 2.0 with ADV body kit. Attractive design elements like sharply designed LED headlamps, golden USD forks, X-shaped tail lamps have been carried over from the Hornet 2.0 but to make it look more rugged, Honda has thrown in some extra bits. They include a tall visor, front turn indicators mounted on the knuckle guards and underbelly protection. Another similarity that both the motorcycles share is the negative LCD display that gets five levels of adjustable brightness.

Riding dynamics

Honda has also tweaked the overall riding dynamics to better suit the character of the CB200X. It gets a more upright handlebar setup accompanied by centralised footpegs that are slightly more forward set as compared to the Hornet 2.0. It is around 5 kg heavier than the Hornet 2.0 ad tips the scale at 147kg. You would expect it to have better ground clearance than its road-biased counterpart but that is not the case. It is the same as the Hornet 2.0 and stands at 167mm. Seat height is 810mm, while the fuel tank capacity is the same 12-litres as the Hornet 2.0. However, to make it more capable off the road, it gets dual-purpose tyres at both ends.

Engine

At the heart of the Honda ADV sits a 184 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This powertrain develops 17 hp of maximum power, backed by 16 Nm of torque. The engine comes married to a 5-speed gearbox.

Colour options

The new ADV has been offered in a choice of three stunning colour options – Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic and Sports Red.