India-Bound 2021 Benelli 302R And TNT 600i Leaked Through Documents

Benelli is on a spree of updating its portfolio. Last year witnessed the Chinese bikemaker being vigilant in rolling out significant updates for its motorcycles. Benelli started its India operations with a bang this year, by launching the TRK 502 and the Leoncino 500 in India. And now, leaked documents suggest that Benelli might roll out an updated version of the 302 R and the TNT 600i. Both the motorcycles were on sale earlier in India but the transition to BS6 era saw the manufacturer pulled the plug on both the motorcycles.

More details

Now that Benelli has started playing its BS6 cards in India, we can expect it to launch both the motorcycles sometime this year.

Benelli 302 R

Coming to the Benelli 302R first, the faired sportsbike was on sale earlier as well and was famous for its big-bike feel and addictive exhaust note. The leaked document reveals that the updated 302R will be a lot sleeker than the model it is going to replace.

Take the front end for instance, which seems a lot sharper, thanks to a vertically stacked headlight cluster which is flanked by separate side sections of the fairing which makes it look a lot leaner. As per the leaked documents, kerb weight of faired motorcycle has decreased from 190 kg to 182 kg while the wheelbase has been retained at 1410mm. We expect the underpinnings and dynamics of the motorcycle to remain untouched as well. Braking will be handled by rotors supplied by Bosch. We can expect the 302R to carry forward the same 300cc parallel-twin motor which can crank up to 37 bhp and 26.5 Nm of torque and will be paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Benelli TNT600i

The TNT 600i is one of the most popular motorcycles from Benelli around the globe and same was the case in India as well. The updated motorcycle gets a restyled, full-LED headlight coupled with LED indicators. Spy images that were revealed earlier showcased a TNT 600i which was way sharper than the updated model which is currently on sale in China and featured an updated fuel tank design accompanied by a new headlight setup.

Another massive change is the swingarm, which is similar to the parent company’s SRK600. Last year, the bike was equipped with a full-colour TFT dash which should be carried over on the new model. The 600cc in-line four motor, in its Euro5/BS6-compliant avatar, may produce slightly less power. For reference, the older TNT 600i on sale in India produced 86.24PS and 54.6Nm.