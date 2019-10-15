India-bound 2020 Isuzu D-Max Range Revealed In Thailand

Isuzu unveiled the next-generation 2020 D-Max pick-up truck range in Thailand. The new model will be the second generation of the much-loved pick-up truck since its launch in 2011 globally. The D-Max is designed for both personal as well as commercial use due to its availability in multiple cab forms. Isuzu unveiled the complete portfolio of the D-Max range which includes an entry-level 2-door single cab to the flagship V-Cross model. Before its launch in India in 2020, the new-gen D-Max will be launched globally starting from Thailand.

The new-gen 2020 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross looks more rugged and premium compared to its predecessor. Upfront, the D-Max V-Cross gets updated bi-LED projector headlamps with a sharp design, new and updated large 2-slat front grille design with a matte black finish, a new front bumper with creases which incorporates turn indicators and fog lamps. The side profile shows off the beefy wheel arches, new alloy wheels, black roof rails and matching black ORVMs are also a part of the new V-Cross variant. At the rear, the new 2020 D-Max pickup gets a new design which includes an integrated rear bumper and new bold LED tail lamps. Other models also receive similar updates but with chrome slats, while the base D-Max variant gets halogen headlamps.

Also Read: Isuzu India Offers Festive Benefits Of Up To INR 2 Lakh

The next-gen D-Max gets an extended wheelbase compared to the model which is currently on sale in India but in terms of overall length, the new-gen truck is shorter and lighter than its predecessor. According to Isuzu, they have upgraded the body shell to comply with safety standards for Thailand along with the addition of safety features like blind-spot monitoring and a cross-traffic alert system.

The updated design module is carried to the inside of the car which results in a new and refreshed cabin for the new 2020 D-Max. Inside you can see a new dashboard featuring hexagonal central element along with a new 9.0-inch infotainment display which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and comes with navigation. At both ends of this infotainment display sits the new design triangular air-con vents with a new button-operated dual-zone climate control system. The New D-Max models get an updated multi-functional steering wheel with a new 4.2-inch digital MID display.

The next-gen 2020 Isuzu D-Max is powered by a newly developed 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine which is capable of producing 190hp and 450Nm of peak torque along with a 1.9-litre diesel engine which can produce 150hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The truck also gets a new front suspension design where the upper wishbone’s mounting point is now higher, to help with stability during all kinds of conditions.