Isuzu India Offers Festive Benefits Of Up To INR 2 Lakh

Today, Isuzu announced a bunch of attractive offers for its entire product lineup in India. The offers start from Rs 50,000 for the Commercial variant of D-Max, which gets a single cab, to up to Rs 2,00,000 for the premium mu-X SUV. These limited-time offers are available only on the ex-showroom prices of select vehicles and are valid until the 31st of October 2019. All these offers convert to an approximate equivalent of 10% of the taxes on these vehicles. The offers are only available on all the variants of the Commercial D-Max, S-Cab, mu-X premium SUV and the base variant of the V-Cross.

As we all know, the automobile market across the country has been witnessing a slowdown over the past several months owing to several factors. However, notwithstanding the status quo, Isuzu Motors India would like to keep an upbeat mood amongst customers during the forthcoming festive season. Hence, the company launched new attractive offers for customers ahead of the festive season.

Also Read: Isuzu Launches An Automatic Gearbox Equipped D-Max V-Cross At INR 19.99 Lakh

Apart from this, the Japanese subsidiary, Isuzu Motors, recently strengthened its sales and service offering in Jaipur, India by inaugurating a new 3S (Sales, Spares and Service) facility called ‘Akar ISUZU’. Along with the new dealership outlet, the company also launched the new 2019 V-Cross, which is a Lifestyle and Adventure Utility Vehicle, while the Akar Isuzu will now operate from two touch points in Jaipur. This newly inaugurated 3S facility is located in the VK Industrial Area and is spread over an area of 5,500 sqft. The dealership is also conveniently located to offer seamless sales and service support for all its customers. Isuzu also has a 2,100 sqft facility, which is located in the city on Ajmer Road.

Also Read: Isuzu Extends Its Reach In India With A New Dealership In Jaipur

Capt. Shankar Srinivas, the Company spokesperson said, “ISUZU would like its customers to be delighted and enter the festive season joyously. Our special offer valid until 31st October 2019 would excite our prospective customers to continue their focus on their business with added fervor and also bring excitement to their homes during the festive season”.