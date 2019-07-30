Hyundai Venue Receives Over 50,000 Bookings In Just 60 Days

Today, Hyundai India achieved a new milestone, as the recently launched Hyundai Venue managed to get over 50,000 bookings within sixty days of its launch. The newly launched Hyundai Venue is not only India’s first fully connected SUV but is also a car that is specially designed to outperform the rising ambitions of the young generation. Hyundai has also delivered a total of 18,000 units of the car, since its launch. With its commanding road presence, robust stance and Blue Link Connectivity, the Venue proved to be a success in the compact SUV segment, along with being one of Hyundai’s most successful cars in India.

About 2 months back, Hyundai had launched the Venue, and the car received an overwhelming response, as it got over 17,000 bookings on the very first day. The smart SUV received a clear and positive response from the Indian customers and almost after a month, the Venue continued to remain one of India’s most favourite compact SUV, as it recorder over 1,000 retail deliveries in a single day. The SUV also received around 33,000 bookings in less than a month and around 2 lakh customers have also expressed their interest to purchase this vehicle. The core philosophy of Venue stands for the 3rd Space which is trendy, unique, stylish and the true representation of Hyundai’s newest connected SUV. The Hyundai Venue also aims to ease the life of its customers by being their connected friend on the go.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said,” The Hyundai VENUE has been able to strike a chord with the iGen customers who seek future technology, Space, Comfort, Safety and Ergonomics with new-age style. We are extremely overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response and milestone created by VENUE with 50,000 bookings within sixty days of launch. We are glad that Indian customers have shown their faith in the Blue Link Connected Technology as out of the total VENUE delivered so far, over 55% of the cars are Blue Link Enabled Variant. Out of the 50,000 bookings, over 35% of customers have preferred the Hyundai’s in house Best in Segment -DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) Technology. Our SUV market share is 21% with the combined sales of VENUE, CRETA and TUCSON.”