Citroen’s First EV For India To Launch In 2023

French carmaker Citroen has announced its plans to launch its first EV in India by next year. The pure-electric car is most likely to be based on the upcoming C3. Citroen plans to launch mass market and affordable EVs in the market and this could include other body styles as well such as a crossover. The EV will be based on the brand’s scalable Common Modular Platform (CMP). In other news, the Citroen C3 is set to launch soon in the coming months. Let’s take a look at it:

Citroen C3: What to expect

The C3 has a lot of SUV cues like the silver skid plate for the front and rear and the high approach and departure angles. It gets a ground clearance of 180mm and a turning radius of 10m. The bonnet tapers towards the bottom to aid visibility and help in providing the commanding driving position that Indians prefer according to Citroen. It measures 3.98 in length and the overall design is quirky and cool. The front features split LED headlamps with a typical Citroen double slat grille.

The LED DRLs merge with the grille neatly. It also features black cladding all around for a rugged look. The side features diamond-cut alloy wheels. The back features rectangular taillamps with a dual-tone bumper. The C3 is going to feature a long list of 78 accessories for customers to choose from which will be both aesthetic and functional. The C3 will get an option of dual-tone color on the top-end variants. The C3 follows a similar quirky theme inside. The steering wheel and A/C vents are inspired by the bigger C5 Aircross.

The dashboard features an orange panel running across it with a funky texture on it. One can customize and choose other colors as well for the dashboard. The center stage is taken up by the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. Though Citroen hasn’t revealed any details of the powertrain yet, it is expected to be powered by a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine. Transmission options could include a 5-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The C3 will miss out on a diesel powertrain.