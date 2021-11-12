India-Bound Ducati Streetfighter 2 Revealed!

Ducati has carved a particular niche for itself in the world of motorcycles. Its Italian roots guarantee that every single motorcycle that rolls out of the Borgo Panigale factory, drips with character and beauty. Ducati has expanded its Streetfighter family with two new models: the V2 and the V4 SP. Recently, the Streetfighter has more or less been the naked version of the Panigale. The same holds true for the latest V2.

Ducati Streetfighter 2: What’s new?

Although, there are quite a lot of small changes to the baby Streetfighter. The Streetfighter V2’s 955cc Superquadro L-twin motor has also been returned slightly to suit the naked. It makes 153PS and 101.4Nm, 2PS less than the Pani V2, but thanks to a shorter final drive, it should be just as quick and more importantly, easier to use for daily commutes. While the design language of the Street Fighter V2 is in line with the V4, it doesn’t bear the same bi-planar carbon-fiber wings as standard.

Yes, buyers will be able to buy it from the accessories catalog and they continue to generate 27kg of downforce at 235kmph speeds which you would rarely see on public roads. Besides ditching the sexy Panigale fairing for an exposed look, Ducati has made quite a lot of modifications to make the riding experience of the Street Fighter V2 quite different from the Panigale V2. The riding posture has been relaxed to a certain extent, with the flat single-piece handlebar closer to the rider as well as the footpegs pushed slightly forwards and a bit lower. The seat height of 845mm remains the same as the Pani V2. What’s different here is that the seat cushion is thicker and the seat itself is wider and longer. The usual smattering of electronic rider aids is also found on the Streetfighter V2 like three riding modes (Sport, Road, and Wet), three throttle maps, the latest-gen of the Ducati Traction Control EVO2, cornering ABS, wheelie control, and a bi-directional quick shifter. The usual smattering of electronic rider aids is also found on the Streetfighter V2 like three riding modes (Sport, Road, and Wet), three throttle maps, the latest-gen of the Ducati Traction ControlEVO2, cornering ABS, wheelie control, and a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Ducati has borrowed the same aluminum monocoque frame, 43mm Showa BP-SFF USD, Sachs mono-shock, Sachs steering damper, and Brembo brakes from the Pani V2 as is. In order to lend it better stability, the cast-aluminum swingarm is 16mm longer than the one on the Pani V2 and so are the new Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 tires.