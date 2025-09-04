Hyundai Rolls Out Creta Electric, i20 and Alcazar in Bold Knight Editions

Short Overview
- Hyundai adds three new Knight Editions: Creta Electric Knight, i20 Knight, and Alcazar Knight.
- Over 77,000 Knight Edition models sold since their 2022 debut.
- Updated Knight lineup now features six models with bold blacked-out styling.
- i20 and Alcazar also receive new tech upgrades, including wireless connectivity and dashcams.
Introduction
Hyundai is giving car buyers plenty to cheer about this festive season. The carmaker has expanded its popular Knight Edition lineup with three striking new additions — the Creta Electric Knight, i20 Knight, and Alcazar Knight. Known for their bold, all-black design theme and premium touches, Knight Editions have already found more than 77,000 homes since their launch in 2022. Now, Hyundai is taking things to the next level by blending exclusivity with practicality, while also upgrading the i20 and Alcazar with smart, tech-driven features.
A Bold Expansion of the Knight Range
The Knight Edition is all about commanding road presence. From black alloy wheels to brass-colored interior inserts, these models are designed to stand out. With the latest additions, Hyundai now offers six Knight models in India: Creta Knight, Venue Knight, Exter Knight, Creta Electric Knight, i20 Knight, and Alcazar Knight.
Mr. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India, summed it up best: “The Knight range embodies the bold spirit of young Indian buyers while offering products that enhance both journeys and lifestyles.”
What’s New in the Knight Editions
Striking Design Highlights
- Black alloy wheels with red brake calipers
- Matte black Hyundai logos and exclusive Knight emblems
- Black roof rails, spoilers, skid plates, and outside mirrors
- All-black interiors with brass highlights and sporty metal pedals
Together, these elements create a premium, sporty, and unmistakably bold identity on the road.
Spotlight on the Three New Models
Creta Electric Knight
- Available in Excellence variants with 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs
- Offers driving ranges of 420 km and 510 km respectively
- Now also available in a new Matte Black shade
i20 Knight
- Powered by a 1.2L Kappa petrol engine
- Two trims on offer: Sportz (O) with 5-speed MT and Asta (O) with IVT
- Adds style while retaining everyday practicality
Alcazar Knight
- Offered with 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol (7-speed DCT) and 1.5L diesel (6-speed AT)
- Available in Signature 7-seater variant
- Now also offered in Matte Black for extra exclusivity
Added Upgrades for i20 and Alcazar
Hyundai isn’t stopping at design. The i20, i20 N Line, and Alcazar now come with new feature upgrades aimed at safety and convenience:
- i20 & i20 N Line: Sporty new rear spoiler, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, and dashcam.
- Alcazar: Now gets a dashcam in the Signature variant, broadening access to advanced safety.
Pricing Snapshot
Conclusion
With the launch of the Creta Electric Knight, i20 Knight, and Alcazar Knight, Hyundai has reinforced why the Knight series is more than just a cosmetic package — it’s a lifestyle statement.
From the EV leadership of the Creta Electric, to the youthful charm of the i20 Knight, and the family-friendly premium vibe of the Alcazar Knight, the brand has created options for every kind of buyer. Add in the smart upgrades across the i20 and Alcazar, and Hyundai’s festive offering feels both stylish and practical.
The fact that over 77,000 Knight editions are already on Indian roads proves one thing — the allure of black isn’t fading anytime soon. Instead, it’s becoming an identity for modern, bold Indian drivers.