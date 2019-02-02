Hyundai Registers Marginal Growth In Domestic Sales For January 2019

Where most auto manufacturers registered a dip in sales, Hyundai India posted a growth of 0.6% in its sales figures for January 2019, compared to the same month last year. The manufacturer registered domestic sales of 45,803 units for the month of January 2019. This was slightly higher than 45,508 units for the month of January 2018.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr Vikas Jain- National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “January 2019 started on a cautious note however Hyundai Motor India registered all model growth on account of the strong performance by the All-new Santro, Grand i10, Elite i20, Creta and the Verna sedan. The Government has announced many people-oriented schemes with the focus towards rural economy during the Interim Budget 2019-20 and we expect this will give positive impetus to the customer sentiments and business environment.”

To cement its positive performance in the Indian car space, Hyundai is already testing a new sub-4-metre compact SUV which seems to be in its final stages of development. The new vehicle will take on the likes of the Maruti Brezza, the Ecosport and the Nexon among others. A scaled-down Creta in terms of appearance, the upcoming product is most likely to be priced between INR 7 – 10 lakh. In all probability, it will be powered by the same set of engines which propel the Elite i20, however, Hyundai could surprise by introducing a BS IV compliant motor right from the beginning. Expect the car to be loaded with features and a lot of segment-first kit.

On the other hand, Hyundai is also said to be working on the next-gen Creta, which could be bigger and more substantial than the existing car. The Creta’s popularity is about to witness some stiff competition from players like the recently launched Harrier and upcoming products like the MG Hector and the Kia SP2i. For 2019, the carmaker has updated its portfolio with some new features, where mid-spec trim levels have gained top-spec features for some models.