Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers Double-digit Growth; Will Launch Exciting New Products This Year

Suzuki Motorcycle India achieved double-digit growth in January 2019 by registering a 40% Y-O-Y increase in domestic sales. The bike maker clocked sales of 63,209 units against a corresponding figure of 45,287 units sold in January’18. Suzuki’s cumulative sales for the period of April 2018 – January 2019 stands at 6,14,845 units over 4,70,719 units achieved during the corresponding period last year. The overall sales for the month stood at 69,162 units (Domestic + Exports) with a 39% growth over 49,618 units clocked during the same month in the previous year.

Celebrating the new calendar year, Suzuki Motorcycle India rolled out the 2019 edition of V-Strom 650XT ABS in January 2019. The refreshed edition of ‘Do-It-All’ motorcycle comes with new stirring graphics along with additional features of hazard lights and side reflectors, adding to the motorcycle’s touring capabilities. This all-terrain Suzuki motorcycle is available in two colour schemes – Champion Yellow No.2 and Pearl Glacier White; and is priced at INR 7,46,000 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

An updated Suzuki Gixxer 150 is also said to be arriving in the first half of 2019. It is said to feature revised styling and will most probably get more features. However, the engine could continue in its same state of tune with some updates to make it comply with upcoming norms. A quarter-litre Gixxer is also rumoured to be in the works and could be introduced in the coming months. It is said to be powered by a single-cylinder 250 cc motor which will crank out something between 20 – 25 bhp. The motorcycle is tipped to be priced to take on the likes of the Yamaha FZ 25.

Commenting on the bike maker’s sales performance, Mr Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL said, “The year 2019 starts with a good note for Suzuki Motorcycle India. The strong consumer sentiments and growing economy have propelled the double-digit growth for the brand in January. We are thankful to our customers for having trust in Suzuki’s products and services. With an exciting product line-up ahead, we wish to continue the growth momentum in this year as well.”