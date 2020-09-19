Hyundai Announces New Premium Assurance Program

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has now announced exclusive services for new Tucson and new Elantra customers, through Hyundai Premium Assurance program. This program is exclusive to the new Tucson and new Elantra customers. In addition to the lowest cost of maintenance in their respective segments, the company will also offer a host of other exclusive services, such as:

Up to 5 Years Wonder Warranty

3 year/30 000 Km Maintenance package – Free labour in addition to free consumables

3 years of Roadside Assistance

3 years of Blue Link Subscription

3 Map Care Update

1 “Shubhaarambh” Home Visit by Premium Care Manager within 15 days of vehicle delivery. The visit is aimed to explain the features of the car and to address basic queries of the customer.

Commenting on the Hyundai Assurance Program, Mr Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, said, “Hyundai is a progressive, innovative, and customer-oriented brand. With the introduction of our exclusive Hyundai Premium Assurance Program, we aim to provide our customers with unique benefits to further enhance their Hyundai ownership experience and provide complete peace of mind.”

Apart from this, during this pandemic, Hyundai also provides various different types virtual facilities, such as 360 Degree Digital & Contact-less Service. In a bid to move towards the digital front, the carmaker also offers online service booking, vehicle status update, pick and drop from home/office, online payment facility, and also a completely touch-free service experience is ensured for the customers.

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson starts at Rs. 22.3 lakh (ex showroom) and comes with a more improved design, along with sharper LED headlights, reworked fog lights and redesigned tail lights. On the feature front, the Tucson gets a 8-inch HD infotainment screen, infinity eight-speaker system, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, to name a few. The SUV is available with a 2.0 litre engine, which is available with both petrol and diesel options. On the other hand, the new Hyundai Elantra is priced at Rs. 18.70 lakh (ex showroom) and comes with a 1.5 l U2 CRDi engine or a Nu 2.0 1 Petrol engine option.