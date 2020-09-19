BMW R18 Cruiser Launched In India – Prices Start At INR 18.90 Lakhs

BMW Motorrad has finally launched its super-hyped R18 cruiser in the Indian market. The motorcycle will be available in two variants, the base standard variant, priced at Rs.18.90 lakh and the first edition variant, priced at Rs.21.90 lakhs. The bookings for this new R18 are already open and it can be ordered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) through BMW Motorrad dealer network.

The design of the BMW R18 is inspired by the 1965 R5. On the design front, it gets a long wheelbase and a low profile, which make it the perfect cruiser for long weekend drives. As mentioned earlier, the bike is inspired from the 1965 R5, we say so because the R18 cruiser still retains its retro looks, along with the round headlamp with chrome bezel, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat and a wide and a chopped rear fender. The bike has a dominating road presence and stands out, with the chunky, chrome-finished exhausts. The company has also introduced another variant, the First Edition, which arrives with several cosmetic add-ons, along with some extra and handy features such as hill-start assist, heated grips and cornering lights.

On the features and performance front, the new R 18 cruiser comes with a new air/oil-cooled two-cylinder boxer engine, which, as per the company, is their most powerful boxer engine in series production. The bike gets a 1,802 cc engine with a 107.1 mm bore and 100 mm stroke. With all this, this cruiser is capable of producing 91 bhp of maximum power at 4,750 rpm and 158 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a constant-mesh 6-speed transmission.

On the other hand, the First Edition of the R 18 cruiser gets exclusive paint and chrome work. Some of its highlights include, Blackstorm metallic paintwork with elaborate pinstripes in light white, a seat badge, Headlight Pro, Adaptive Headlight, Daytime Riding Light First Edition Pack and a ‘First Edition’ chrome clasp on the side cover, to name a few.

“The BMW R 18 delivers unadulterated riding fun with the biggest boxer engine ever built by BMW. Riders are in for a complete treat with the cruiser’s presence, attitude and promise in equal measures. They know when you ride, emotion is all that matters, and the all-new BMW R 18 is set to win the heart and soul,” said, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

The R18 cruiser gets some electronic aids as standard, across both the variants. These features include ABS, stability control and three riding modes – Rain, Rock and Roll. It is also suspended by telescopic forks and a cantilever strut, whereas the braking will be handled by a twin-disc up front and a single disc at the rear. The kerb weight of the bike is 345kg. With this, the BMW R18 will rival with some of the top players in the cruiser market in India. These top player are offered by manufacturers like Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle. Apart from this, the motorcycle will also have to compete with the recently launched Triumph Rocket 3 GT.