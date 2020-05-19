Hyundai Announces Corona Warriors Camp With Unique Service Offerings

While we sit comfortably, cocooned in our homes, there are warriors on the front line leading the fight against the global pandemic and they deserve respect and support from all around. Hyundai Motor India Ltd. announced the launch of Corona Warriors Camp, an initiative to salute the workforce involved in spearheading the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Hyundai will conduct the Corona Warriors Camp from May 20 – 31, 2020, across all its Workshops that are operational as per Government guidelines.

More information:

Here are the benefits which can be reaped by the warriors:

Priority service with complimentary AC Check

Complimentary Top wash & Hi-Touch point sanitization.

Attractive offers on car interior sanitization, Labour charges, Air purifier, Roadside Assistance & Extended warranty.

Additional special offers for medical professionals on the purchase of select models.

Commenting on the Corona Warriors Camp initiative, Mr Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As a Caring and Socially Responsible brand, it is our duty to support communities through times such as these. We have launched the Corona Warriors Camp as a token of our gratitude towards customers that are battling the COVID-19 crisis on frontlines and are extending our support through unique service offerings for their Hyundai cars, along with other added benefits.”

The Safety of customers and employees has become a priority of all the manufacturers. Accordingly, Hyundai has aligned its Dealer operations in sync with Central & State government guidelines. Further, for a safe & convenient customer experience, Hyundai has stepped up its 360-degree Digital & Contact-less Service through online service booking, repair updates through ‘Hyundai on WhatsApp’ and online service payment facility.

The company commenced production operations on May 08, 2020, ensuring 100 % social distancing compliance in accordance with the standard operating procedure. Hyundai aims to roll out around 12,000 to 13,000 units this month. Apart from resuming production, they have also initiated the reopening of their dealerships. Operations of 255 Hyundai showrooms and workshops across the country have opened shutters and will follow the guidelines issued by the authorities. For the customer, the manufacturer has announced five Unique Customer-Centric Car Finance Schemes to empower customers with peace of mind and convenience during these challenging and uncertain times.