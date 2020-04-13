Aprilia SXR 160 – All You Need to Know

The gearless scooter segment was a bit bland before Aprilia stepped in with the SR 160 and sprinkled that much needed spice. Peppy engine, taut suspension setup and motorcycle-like handling made it an instant hit among enthusiasts. It became the go-to choice for people who wanted more from their gearless scooters than just grocery runs. Capitalising on the success of the SR 160 and other scooters from the same moniker, Aprilia is now looking forward to expand their portfolio in India as the brand will bring the SXR series of maxi scooters in India during the month of September.

First unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, Aprilia assured us that the SXR 160 and SXR 125 are India bound. The design of the SXR 160 sticks to the philosophy of maxi scooters. For reference, Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is a maxi-styled scooter which is on sale in our country. They are particularly renowned for their bulky looks as compared to the conventional gearless scooters we find on the road. The front end tends to be huge and a special emphasis is laid on the comfort of the rider with enhanced long-ish distance capabilities. The Aprilia SXR 160 is no different as the bulky front end is highlighted by RS660 inspired triple headlight setup and twin-LED taillights with LED signature lighting. To take the premium quotient further, Aprilia has also included a fully digital instrument cluster, a large tinted windscreen and alloy wheels. The tinted windscreen will provide optimum wind resistance if you wish to take it on occasional highway jaunts.

Other features of the Aprilia SXR 160 includes large and comfortable seat, relaxed and neutral riding position, telescopic front forks, split glovebox with a USB charger at the front and large under-seat storage space. It comes out as a more relaxed proposition as compared to its sportier cousin, the SR 160. Aprilia will also launch the SXR 125 along with the SXR 160. It would be safe to assume that both these scooters will retain the same powertrains as the SR 160 and SR 125. The 125 cc single-cylinder engine which does the job in SR 125 churns out 9.5 BHP and 9.9 Nm of torque. On the other hand, SR 160 is powered by 160 cc single-cylinder engine that develops 11 PS and 11.6 Nm of torque.

We just hope that the timeline of the launch remains the same and doesn’t undergo the same fate we have witnessed regarding the recent launches. When launched, the SXR 160 and 125 will cost INR 15,000-20,000 more than their sportier counterparts.