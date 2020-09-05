Hyundai Launches Project “SHIKSHAK” To Celebrate Teachers Day

“Not all heroes wear capes.” This proverb has been exemplified by COVID-19 Warriors across the world. They didn’t fight evil with superpowers but tirelessly helped the people most vulnerable across the world by serving the community before family. These superheroes spent days and nights nursing COVID-19 patients back to health and ensured safety while missing their own families and loved ones.

In such a situation, their children got affected in multiple ways, one of which is reduced access to education. Schools have switched to online classes due to the lockdown. Many children of Corona Warriors are unable to attend online schooling because they do not have a laptop/desktop or a tablet.

Hyundai Motor India has come up with a solution for this and has announced a social initiative Project ‘Shikshak’ in the field of education for ‘COVID-19 Warriors’ children. This initiative is aimed at the children of corona warriors like nurses, paramedics, ambulance drivers, sanitization staff, among others. Under this initiative, believing in ‘Right to Education’, HMIL will be committed to providing 1000 electronic educational devices across Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata to the children of Corona Warriors to continue their education online and do well in it.

Commenting on the Project – ‘Shikshak’, Mr S.S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Children are the future of every country and to celebrate this year’s Teachers Day in a special way, HMIL has commenced the unique Project ‘Shikshak’ under ‘Hyundai Cares’ campaign. Project ‘Shikshak’ is a small step towards helping kids and families whose lives have been directly impacted due to the pandemic and are struggling to bridge the digital gap. The initiative will help our future role models with current limited educational means and resources to pursue their education relentlessly and be able to fathom course curriculum in a unique way.”

The philanthropic initiative is a part of COVID-19 CSR Program under ‘Hyundai Cares 2.0’ campaign, which focuses on the COVID-19 Warriors predominantly working in unorganized sector including healthcare workers – nursing staff, paramedics, housekeeping staff, sanitization staff, Ambulance drivers, hospital staff and home guards. The objective of the project is to enable children of COVID-19 Warriors from IV to XI standard for access to the best educational curriculum for a period of two years.