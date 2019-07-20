Hyundai Kona Gets 120 Bookings In 10 Days From Launch

India’s first all-electric SUV, the Kona from Hyundai was launched on the 9th of July. Ever since then, the car has received an electrifying response across all 15 dealerships present in 11 Indian cities. Hyundai has already received 10,000 test drive requests for the car and 120 bookings, just 10 days after the launch of the car. Priced at INR 25.30 Lakh, ex-showroom, India, the Kona is currently in a segment of its own. However, before the end of the year, MG Motor would be launching the eZS SUV in our market, which would be competing with the Hyundai.

The Hyundai Kona comes with a 136 PS permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, which moves the car around. This motor is powered by a high voltage, 39.2 kW battery pack which uses lithium-ion polymer technology. While 136 PS may not sound so much for a car of this size and weight, the electric motor makes up for it by providing 395 Nm of twist right from the get-go. This battery pack comes with an 8-year/1,60,000 km warranty, while the car itself comes with a 3-year/unlimited km warranty. ARAI claims that the SUV can cover a distance of up to 452 km in a single charge, making it quite a long-range SUV.

The driver gets a total of three driving modes to choose from – Eco/Eco+, comfort and sport. Each mode makes the car perform a bit differently, to give the driver a different experience. The car also comes with regenerative braking, which can be controlled by the steering mounted paddles, for different levels of intrusion or can be switched off completely.

Commenting on the Hyundai KONA Electric bookings, Mr. Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We have received an electrifying response to India’s First Long-Range Green SUV – KONA Electric with 120 Confirmed Bookings in just 10 days of its launch expressing the Indian customers’ acceptance to high-end future technologies offered by Hyundai. The digital enquires and footfall at our dealerships have increased as the customers are excited to experience Electric cars. The change of perception and adaptability is clearly visible as there is huge interest and request for test drives.” To know more about this futuristic ride, do watch our in-depth review which is linked below.