1,00,000th Tata Nexon Rolls Out Of The Ranjangaon Plant

The Tata Nexon has been on sale in the Indian market since September of 2017. Competing against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the Ford Eccosport and the newly launched Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue, Tata recently rolled out the 1,00,000th Nexon from their Ranjangaon plant. The company took about 22 months to achieve this huge milestone. This value for money machine has been the 2nd highest selling compact SUV in the last year, despite such stiff competition. Prices of this compact SUV start from INR 6.49 Lakh for the entry-level petrol model and go all the way till INR 10.90 Lakh for the top-end diesel AMT model.

The Tata Nexon is the first Indian car to receive a perfect score of 5-stars in the Global NCAP crash tests, a feat no other Indian car has achieved yet. The title of being India’s safest car has indeed helped Tata to sell more and more units of this compact SUV. In terms of safety, the car comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and some more safety features as standard across all trim levels. The car also uses a high strength body, which helped the car to score a perfect 5-stars. The car also comes with other features like a touchscreen, JBL sound system, keyless entry, climate control and is the only car in the segment to offer three driving modes which change the way the car responds to your inputs.

Also Read: The Tata Harrier Redition Is An Interesting Dealer Level Modification

The Tata Nexon comes with a choice of two engines – one petrol and one diesel. The petrol motor of the car, a 1.2-litre turbocharged, 3 cylinder unit is tuned to generate 110 PS of peak power and 170 Nm of maximum twist. This engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, however, a 6-speed AMT is also on offer. The petrol motor returns 17 km for every litre of fuel burnt. The diesel motor is a 4 cylinder, 1.5-litre, turbocharged unit, providing 110 PS of maximum power and 260 Nm of twist. Just like the petrol engine, the oil-burner too comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard but a 6-speed AMT is also offered as an option, returning 22 km for every litre of fuel consumed.