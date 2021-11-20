Hyundai Ioniq 5 Spotted Testing in India; What’s Cooking?

India is a very crucial market for Hyundai as it has safely reserved its spot in the list of most successful carmakers to ever step foot in our country. The Korean carmaker wouldn’t want to commit a sin to leave India out of its electrification process and in a similar wake, a test mule of Hyundai Ioniq 5 was recently spotted in Chennai. We aren’t sure whether Hyundai is indeed testing the Ioniq 5 in our country because it could very well turn out to be a private import as well. We will have to wait for more information to flow in to confirm the same. The Ioniq 5 is based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

Looks

Upfront, you are greeted with an array of pixel-inspired lights which if anything, look super sharp, neat, and futuristic. The hood has all but 2 sharp lines which taper in between the pair pixel headlights on either side, which is then continued in the opposite direction, till the bumper, making it stand out.

The lights themselves are solid quadrilaterals, with no curves whatsoever. The front sets the tone just perfect. The sides are flanked by a set of massive 20” wheels. Yes, 20, the biggest ever on a Hyundai Electric vehicle! It gets cladding on the arches with the alloy design further reminiscing the parametric pixel design language.

The rear is the same story. It somehow looks a tad bit taller and boxier from the rear. The taillights are a solid rectangle with a pair on either side.

Features

Inside the cabin, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover gets adjustable front row seats with reclining function. The automaker claims that the cabin is made of sustainable materials such as bio paint, eco-processed leather as well as natural and recycled fibers.

There is a center console that can be slid back and forth. Other features of Ioniq 5 include a touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity functions, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, etc.

Specs

The Ioniq 5 will be offered with two battery options – 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh, offering up to 480 km of maximum range (WLTP cycle). Customers will be able to choose between a single-motor or dual-motor version. The base version comes with an electric motor that drives the rear wheels. Ioniq 5 has an output of 165 BHP and 350 Nm. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds.

The single-motor version powered by the 72.6 kWh battery offers up to 480 km of range. The output of the Ioniq 5 electric motor is 211 BHP and 350 Nm. The dual-motor version packs 298 BHP and 605 Nm and is claimed to reach 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds. The E-GMP platform allows both 400-volt and 800-volt charging. Hyundai claims the Ioniq 5 can be charged from 10% to 80% in around 18 minutes using a 350 kW fast charger.

