Hyundai i20 N Line Gets A Rejigged Color Palette

The i20 N-Line is the first offering from Hyundai’s N-Line division in India. The hatchback offered a range of single-tone and dual-tone color options to choose from. Now, Hyundai has made some changes to the range. The single-tone range gets Thunder Blue, Titan Grey, Polar White, and the newest addition to the lineup, Starry Night. The Fiery Red color has been discontinued. The dual-tone range offers the options of Thunder Blue, Polar White, and Fiery Red with a Phantom Black roof.

Hyundai i20 N Line: A Brief Recap

The i20 N Line gets significant cosmetic and mechanical changes over the standard i20. The exterior gets a chequered flag-inspired gloss-black grille with an N badge, a more aggressive dual-tone bumper with a splitter and red accents. Move on to the side and you will notice the new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with red brake calipers. It also gets an N-line badge on the fender and side skirts with red accents. The rear gets a spoiler and a sporty bumper with a diffuser that houses the twin-tip exhaust.

The interior layout remains the same when compared to the standard i20. Hyundai has added some bits such as red accents on the A/C vents and climate controls to spice things up. It also gets red ambient lighting, leather seats with a chequered flag design and N logo, sporty pedals, a new three-spoke steering wheel with N badging, and a new N branded gear knob for both the automatic and iMT variants. The rest of the features to be offered are similar to the standard i20 which includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, cruise control, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, and a 7-speaker Bose sound system to name a few.

The i20 N line is powered with the familiar turbocharged 1.0 liter 3-cylinder GDI engine which produces 120ps and 172nm of torque. It can achieve 0-100 km/h in 9.9 seconds and the transmission options include a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT Dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters. It also gets a sportier exhaust note from the aforementioned twin-tip exhaust.