Maruti Suzuki Eritga Facelift Set To Launch Soon!

Its been 3 months into 2022 and Maruti Suzuki is on a roll with new launches and updating its portfolio. The next launch that we expect to see from the Indian carmaker is the facelifted Ertiga. The facelifted Ertiga has been spotted testing multiple times and now we get to take a look at it while it’s testing for ARAI. This indicates that the launch is not too far away. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from it:

Design

Design-wise, there is no drastic change. The only noticeable change is the grille and black surrounds for the fog lamp. Coming to the side, the overall silhouette also remains the same. It seems like the alloy wheels will be carried over from the current model as well. The rear also remains unchanged when compared to the current one.

Interior

There are certain changes in the interior like new upholstery, a new touch screen (same from the new 2022 Baleno), wireless charging, dedicated AC vents for the third row, and cruise control. Features like projector headlights, auto climate control, and push-button start/stop system will continue to be offered with the facelifted Ertiga.

Powertrain

It is expected to come with the same 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. The engine is tuned to generate 105 hp of peak power and 138 Nm of maximum twist. This power is sent to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox that comes as standard but Maruti also offers a four-speed automatic as an option. There are rumors of the facelifted Ertiga coming with a new 6-speed automatic transmission.

Maruti Ertiga: a quick recap

A practical package, the second generation Ertiga comes with much premium appeal. The interior gets a beige theme, with faux wooden inserts. The second-row seat can be split in a 60:40 ratio and gets a one-touch recline and tumble to access the third row. The third-row seats can be reclined. All rows get at least 2 cupholders, with an air cooler in the front row.

The driver gets a colored MID in the instrument console providing a plethora of information. The center console of the car gets a touchscreen infotainment system which is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compliant and ventilated cup holders. Moreover, the car comes with safety equipment like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Isofix child seats, and high-speed alert chime are offered as standard across the model range.