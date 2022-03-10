Why Are Dehumidifiers A Crucial Technology In The EV Industry?

Lithium-ion batteries are the most commonly used batteries in the EVs that we see on the roads today. The process of production of the batteries is complex and one step that the batteries go through during production is dehumidification. What is the process? How is it done? and why is it important? Deepak Pahwa, Managing Director, Bry-Air gives us all the details.

“As a method to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, electric vehicles (EVs) are regarded as an alternative to conventional cars. Like any other country, India is also focusing on electric mobility as the future lies in it. The recent announcements in the budget for the EV reflect the government’s poise towards accelerating EV adoption. To set the stage for the EV ecosystem, the government is working to get the infrastructure ready as soon as possible to become self-sustainable in the operating space.

To achieve this goal, it is important to focus on quality battery manufacturing along with its supportive infrastructure. As we consider batteries a vital resource of EVs, Lithium-ion batteries are becoming a popular choice among car manufacturers. Today, lithium-ion battery technology stands at the centre of cynosure. Even the fast-changing dynamics in the Energy Sector are looking at Lithium-ion batteries for storage. This has led to the sudden focus and spurt towards Lithium and its efficacy in supporting the growth of the EV and ESS markets. Most of the EVs coming out in the market uses Lithium-ion as the primary source of energy to spin the wheels. Lithium-ion cells have the potential in terms of reductions in carbon emissions and energy sustainability.

Lithium-ion batteries are one of the most stable sources for a battery system having the least charging time and requiring low maintenance relative to other available battery technology. Additionally, the self-discharge role of Lithium-ion cells is significantly lower than any other rechargeable cell.

This, in a way has helped shape the demand for lithium-ion batteries. The battery manufacturing process is the most energy-consuming auxiliary system in EVs. The environment control system (dehumidifiers) along with Dry Rooms play a significant role in getting the desired energy and cost efficiency while manufacturing of the lithium and other alternate batteries.

Also Read: Mahindra’s Light EV Battery Platform

Lithium and alternative battery manufacturers are today the most vulnerable and hence driving the prime requirement for Dry Rooms in India and dehumidifiers across the globe. Auto companies worldwide are heavily investing in battery development which will bolster the strong demand for lithium-ion batteries in the coming years. But, there is a need to push local manufacturers to adapt to lithium batteries. However, executing the process of Lithium batteries require a high level of environmental control while assembling and manufacturing. India has significant weather variations from region to region at different times of the year. With heat ranging up to 40 ℃ in some regions, environment control during battery production is much needed. The production must be undertaken in very critical and controlled (Dry Room) environment conditions. Non-maintenance of the desired RH during lithium cell manufacturing (<1%) and battery assembling (<10%) may lead to severe consequences including reduced quality, bad performance, and increased chances of explosion. Dehumidification or moisture control solutions have proven themselves to be a critical factor in the control of the environment in the Dry Rooms without which lithium battery manufacturing is not feasible. Dry rooms are equipped with moisture control equipment that help in achieving extremely low dew point [up to (-) 80℃] control for all the hygroscopic and moisture sensitive material processing.

Also Read: LFP Batteries

With moisture control being the most critical aspect of li-ion batteries while manufacturing, technology like Green DryPurge® (GDP) has played a key role in Li-Ion battery manufacturing across the world and has helped the manufacturers in creating the required environmental control to make quality, safe and long-lasting batteries. The ultra-low dew point GDP dehumidifiers have today been benchmarked for world-class moisture control, are cost-effective and are highly energy-efficient, making them a value proposition for any manufacturer.

Deciphering the significance of desiccant dehumidifiers technology in the EV manufacturing infrastructure, Bry-Air is playing a pivotal role in catalyzing the process of EV revolution by being the only Indian supplier of Dry Rooms. On one hand, it is speeding up the adoption of EVs, while on the other hand, it is strengthening the stance of Make in India and also fetching global recognition with its innovative dehumidification and moisture control solutions.

India not falling behind in the league is determined to emerge as the first EV nation by 2030. Looking at the bolstering prospects of the industry, local manufacturers are gearing up to comply and match up to the rising demand of the automobile industry. In this transforming landscape, Bry-Air is ensuring safe and secure production of lithium batteries under strictly regulated moisture-free environmental conditions with the help of its desiccant dehumidification technology maintaining ultra-low dew points for regulating and achieving the desired humidity level.”