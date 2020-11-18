Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the Latest Victim of Tata Motors’ Social Media Onslaught

Creative minds heading the social media channels can often result in nerve-tickling humour and that seems to be the case with the team handling Tata Motors’ social media channels. Back to back disses and it seems like Tata Motors is coming out to be the ultimate battle rapper, if we metaphorically transform the Indian automotive scenario into an underground parking lot. After taking a jab at the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the newly-launched Hyundai i20, it turns out that the Hyundai Grand i10 is the latest victim.

More details

This time around, Tata Motors has posted an image on its social media handles which takes a straight aim at the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS’ safety rating of 2 stars.

Breakdown of the post

The image has roman numerical 2 and 4, implying that number 4 is greater than number 2. For the uninitiated, Tata Tiago which is a direct rival to the Hyundai Grand i10, boasts of a safety rating of 4 stars. Another noteworthy thing here is, the numerical 2 is written in the same font as Hyundai mentions the ‘i’ in their cars like i10 and i20. The accompanying caption further cements the fact that it is indeed targeted at the Hyundai Grand i10 as it reads “You can only wow some by just being grand on the paper. Make your drives #SeriouslyFun and awesome with the best-in-segment safety of New Tiago, rated 4 Stars by GNCAP.”

Tata Tiago – A brief overview

Tata Tiago has been a successful product from the house of Tata and is widely acclaimed because of its strong and robust construction. Adding to its laurels, the Tiago is not only Tata Motors most awarded car but it also became the highest-selling hatchback in the country in August 2018. Earlier this year, the Company launched the BS6 version of the car as a part of Tata Motors New Forever range, which also became the recipient of the 4-star adult safety rating, awarded by the Global NCAP, adding another feather to its cap. The Tiago comes equipped with some segment-first safety features such as Dual Air Bags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Corner Stability Control (CSC) & Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Rear Parking Assist and much more as standard across all its variants.

On the performance front, the Tiago 2020 sports a more confident, mature design, and is now available in both manual and AMT options, it also comes equipped with the company’s new Revotron 1.2 Litre BS6 petrol engine, which cranks out 86PS of power and 117 Nm of torque. The Tiago is offered with either a 5-speed stick or an AMT gearbox with manual mode. In terms of features, the top-spec, fully-loaded variant comes with a touch-screen infotainment system with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, a Fully Digital Instrument Cluster, push-button start Stop and Auto AC. The cars also offer dual-path suspension, dual airbags, rear camera, ABS with EBD, a flat-bottom wheel, new fabric upholstery, steering mounted controls, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

This is not the only instance when Tata has pulled off something like this as previously, we also witnessed Tata Motors targeting the Maruti S-Presso for its zero safety rating and the Hyundai i20 as well.