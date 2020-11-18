Honda Reveals The Next-Gen 2022 Civic

Honda has finally revealed the all-new 2022 Civic. The new Civic shown in prototype form in a striking new color, which Honda calls- Solar Flare Pearl, showcases a fresh and sporty look. The 11th-generation Civic will come with a low and wide stance, low beltline, clean detailing, and an open and airy cabin. The prototype model unveiled is a glimpse of the all-new Civic lineup, which will be launched in the global markets by late spring 2021.

More details

Interestingly, Honda revealed the new Civic, on the popular esports and gaming platform, Twitch. Honda’s debut on Twitch gives a hint that the carmaker is targeting young buyers with its new Civic. “Civic has always exceeded expectations, and the all-new Civic will continue that legacy of setting the standard for compact cars with human-centred design, outstanding dynamics, style, safety performance, and driver enjoyment,” said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations, American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Cabin

Speaking about the cabin, the all-new Civic will get a dramatic interior makeover, all while incorporating modern design elements and technology. The instrument panel is free of visual clutter, to give drivers a clean and clear view of the road ahead. Stretching the width of the dash is a honeycomb mesh accent, which serves not only as a design element but also conceals the visually busy air vents. The 11th-generation will also introduce multiple new Civic-first technologies, including an all-digital driver’s meter cluster and a new 9-inch full-HD Display Audio touchscreen mounted atop the low-set instrument panel.

High on safety

On the safety front, the 11th-generation Civic will introduce multiple new active and passive safety systems, including an upgraded suite of Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technologies, and multiple new airbag designs. Furthermore, the new Civic comes with an advanced new version of Honda’s Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure with both improved occupant and pedestrian collision protection. Honda has also made a bold claim, that this new and more rigid body structure will also contribute to Civic’s driving refinement, ride quality and sporty handling.

Partnership with Twitch

However, the question about Honda Civic’s event on Twitch is still unanswered. Well, we believe that Honda has a significant presence in gaming and esports and is the first and only automaker in North America to sponsor both an esports team and a league, as the exclusive automotive partner of Team Liquid and the Riot Games League of Legends Championship Series. In addition, Honda’s gaming platform includes a partnership with Twitch. Twitch is home to the three-year-running Honda Head2Head gaming channel, which is the exclusive auto-branded gaming channel on the platform.

Also, with Twitch’s average daily visitors reaching 17.5 million, Honda aims to grab the attention of the audience behind the explosive growth of esports. The deeply enthusiastic fans share a similar passion for Civic, making the nameplate America’s most popular vehicle of any kind with Millennial, Gen Z, and multicultural consumers. Honda’s integration of the all-new Civic reveal in prototype form on its Head2Head Twitch channel one-ups the brand’s commitment in the gaming space.

The live reveal of the 11th-generation Civic prototype on Honda’s Head2Head Twitch channel was hosted by Rachel Seltzer and MonsterDface, with eight top streamers who battled it out in Fortnite, the world’s most popular battle royale game, ranking second on Twitch’s most streamed games. The reveal also included a live performance by Honda Stage artist, Cordae.