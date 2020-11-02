Tata Altroz And New Hyundai i20 Indulge In Social Media Banter

Marketing rivalries between leading automotive brands are not a new thing in this modern world of advertising. We have seen certain German car manufacturers taking a dig at each other and now the same trend is making its way in India too. Remember the ‘Haathi mat paalo’ ad campaign which was launched by Bajaj to advertise the Dominar 400? The campaign launched an onslaught of creative ads to make things a little awkward for Royal Enfield. This time around, the rivalry is heating up between Tata Altroz and the upcoming Hyundai i20.

More details

Tata Motors recently shared a cryptic post taking a dig at the upcoming all-new Hyundai i20 premium hatchback.

Tata’s dig at Hyundai

The homegrown automaker posted a tweet saying, “You can i the trick 20 times, but it’s the treat that you fall for.” And that’s how kids, you implement a wordplay! The main intent behind this post is, the next-gen i20, once launched, will probably become the most feature-loaded car in this segment. This denotes the ‘trick’ part here. But Tata Motors is banking on Altroz by calling it a treat. What’s worth noting is that the Altroz is one of the safest cars from the Indian car manufacturers to have scored a five-star safety rating in the global NCAP crash test. It is also the second car from the homegrown automaker to bag the perfect five-star safety ratings after Nexon.

In case anyone had any doubts, they even wrapped a car under wraps to make it clear that they were referring to the yet to be launched 3rd generation Hyundai i20.

Hyundai’s subtle reply

When we talk about Bajaj’s initiative, it didn’t receive any response from Royal Enfield’s end but that isn’t the case here. Hyundai replied to the ad mentioned above, in an Instagram post which read, “The darkness has found a new treat. This is no trick. The all-new i20 is all set to treat you with its sleek style and thrilling performance. Stay tuned.” The next-gen i20 will be launched by the South Korean automotive maker in India on 5th November, 2020. Official bookings of the i20 have already commenced and thanks to multiple leaks and spyshots, a considerable amount of details of the Altroz competitor are already out on the internet.

Tata Altroz specifications

The Altroz is available with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The Tata Altroz petrol car runs with a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine, which produces 85bhp of power and 113Nm of torque. The diesel version comes with a 1.5L Revotorq motor which produces 89bhp of power and 200Nm of torque. The company is also said to be working on a working on the performance-oriented turbocharged version of the Altroz hatchback. It will showcase a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which shall produce a power of 108bhp and 172Nm of torque.

Hyundai i20 specifications

On the other hand, when we talk about the upcoming Hyundai i20, three engine choices should be on offer – 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Where the 1.2-litre petrol engine will be offered on base variants with a manual gearbox as the only choice, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine should be offered with a 7-speed DCT and Hyundai’s new iMT gearbox.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine could offer a manual gearbox as the only choice. In terms of power, expect the 1.2-litre engine to crank out about 82 PS of power, the 1.0-litre Turbo petrol should be good for 120 PS (Unless Hyundai plonks the detuned 100 PS version), and the 1.5-litre diesel will crank out 100 PS and 240 Nm of torque.