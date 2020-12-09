First-Ever Ather Energy TV Campaign Attempts To Inspire Indians To Go Electric

Ather Energy launched its first TVC campaign during the India-Australia T-20 series. The TVC aims to gain mind share for Ather as a “Make in India’ company which is part of an ecosystem of products and services that have been poised to redefine automobiles in India.

The ‘Break Through’ ad campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Brave New World; an ad agency based out of Bengaluru. The campaign proposes that in order to transform our lives, we need the actions and choices that move us ahead in leaps and bounds. In the same spirit of ‘Breaking Through’, the TVC follows the story of an individual in pursuit of a change. The idea for the campaign was brought alive from the observation that while we live in a world where personal technology we adopt gets more advanced every day, most still choose to settle for automobiles that have only improved in small increments.

The TV campaign aims to give a brand direction for Ather Energy to build recognition for their flagship product, the Ather 450X and change the perceptions of EVs. The 450X is packed with several new features like rapid charge, the quickest acceleration in the 125cc category, improved hardware and software features, including a 7″ touchscreen. Commenting on the new campaign, Nilay Chandra, Head of Marketing, Ather Energy: “Ather has been instrumental in ushering change and bringing a transformation in India’s EV category. Over the past two years, we have been extensively investing in driving awareness about electric vehicles being a viable alternative that is higher on quality and performance. Our current TVC is a step further to educate users across the country about the EV category and our brand. Similarly, we are associate sponsors of the ongoing Indian- Australia T20 series, since cricket is a great medium to build awareness across the country and that’s what adoption of electric vehicles needs at this point.”