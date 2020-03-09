Toyota Kirloskar Motor Joins Hands With NGO Sandesh for their ICARE Initiative

Toyota Kirloskar Motor in efforts to promote participation in social causes among its employees organised its 12th ICARE activity in Bangalore. This time around, TKM associated with NGO – ‘Sandesh’ that works for the differently abled.

This initiative witnessed participation from more than 100 employees from TKM who came together to build an inventory of products to raise funds for the NGO, benefitting the differently abled children associated with Sandesh. The workshop included making products like lampshades, books, photo frames, paper Mache bowls, clay pots, paper bags and many more under the guidance of the differently abled children from the NGO.

The main objective of this initiative was to act as a platform for the volunteers to engage with the children from Sandesh, bringing a smile to their faces and uplifting their spirits. TKM started ICARE, an employee voluntary initiative to bring together its employees in line with sustained community development.

A Prasad Kumar, ICARE Champion, participating in the cause said, “I am very happy to participate in this activity as it gives me an opportunity for driving the message of equality for all and spreading love and joy in the lives of the differently abled children from Sandesh. I am thankful to TKM for creating a platform for its employees to come together and make a difference in the community. Being a part of the ICARE initiatives has always motivated us to serve the community and work towards the betterment of the society. Such activities not only benefit the society but also help us become better human beings. I am delighted to spend my time to make such wonderful impact in the lives of the needy people.”

Sharing his thoughts on the activity, Mr. Vikram Gulati, Country Head & Senior Vice President, External Affairs, Public Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility & Corporate Governance, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “At Toyota, we have always believed in putting our collaborative efforts to bring about a positive change in the society and achieve long-term sustainability. Through ICARE, we inspire our employees to get actively involved in noble causes and empower them to be the change creators in the society, helping them grow as a responsible citizen. For this activity, we have collaborated with NGO – Sandesh, to engage with the differently abled children, create a wholesome environment for them, and leave a positive impact on their overall growth.”

“We are happy to see the active participation of our employees as ‘ICARE Champions’ in each of the ICARE activity. This platform helps the bonding amongst the Toyota family and also enables employees to understand the company’s commitment towards enriching lives of communities. We will continue to focus our efforts on issues that need our intervention and strive to make a key contribution to the society”, he added.