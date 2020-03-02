New All-Electric Premium Chauffeur Service Introduced In London; Is Powered By Jaguar I-PACE SUVs

A new all-electric premium chauffeur service called ‘Havn’ has been introduced in London with a fleet of all-electric Jaguar I-PACE SUVs. The service allows each ride to be tailored to the preferences of the passenger with options such as playlist, temperature, and chauffeur interaction, which can all be customised ahead of the journey via the iOS and Android app or an online booking portal.

All Havn drivers are carefully selected and are full-time employees of the company who will undertake a rigorous training programme, arming them with the skills to deliver Havn’s customer-focused experience. This is reflected in the official app’s approval rating of 4.8/5, which to date has been downloaded over 5,500 times. Havn offers customers, an all-electric and totally personalised type of urban transport without any compromise on comfort and style that is unique to London. The company has clocked up over 28,968 km (18,000 miles) in trials since September 2019.

Havn is backed by InMotion, Jaguar Land Rover’s venture capital and mobility services arm, which is committed to investing in innovative new technologies for an autonomous, electrified, connected and shared mobility future. All this is helping to deliver Jaguar Land Rover’s Destination Zero vision, a future underlined by zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion. Since the trial phase in September, the fleet of Jaguar I-PACEs has grown thanks to demand from individuals and customers of premium businesses and corporate travel. Luxury hotels in London using the service allow guests to request a vehicle from the concierge and be picked up at the door.

To be launched in India this year, the Jaguar I-PACE is powered by a 90 kWh battery pack which rests on the floor, giving the car a lower centre of gravity, leading to better driving dynamics. This battery pack powers two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors integrated with the front and rear axles. These produce a power figure of 400PS and 696Nm of useable instant torque which accelerates this car from a standstill to 100 kmph in 4.8 seconds.