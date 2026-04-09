Hyundai Creta Summer Edition Launched at Rs 12.05 Lakh

Even with fresh competition coming in, the Hyundai Creta still sits strong in the mid size SUV space. Hyundai has now rolled out the Summer Edition to keep that lead intact, bringing more features to lower and mid variants and making the SUV feel more useful in daily use.
Creta has already crossed 1.4 million sales in India, and in FY26 alone it has done over 2 lakh units. With this update, Hyundai is trying to keep that momentum going as competition keeps getting stronger.
Price and Variants
The Summer Edition starts at Rs 12.05 lakh and goes up to Rs 17.89 lakh ex showroom.
What stands out is that more features are now available without needing to jump to the top model.
Engine Options
There is no change in engines. The SUV continues with the same 1.5 litre petrol and 1.5 litre diesel motors. The petrol engine makes around 115 hp and 114 Nm, while the diesel produces about 116 hp and 250 Nm.
Buyers still get manual, CVT and automatic gearbox options based on the variant they choose.
Note- The Summer Edition is only offered with the regular petrol and diesel engines, with the turbo petrol not part of this update.
What’s New in Features
The key update lies in a more thoughtful distribution of features across the variant lineup. The base EX trim now feels more modern with the addition of smart key and push button start, something that was missing earlier.
Move to the EX(O) variant and the upgrade feels bigger. It now gets quad beam LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, LED DRLs and LED indicators. Along with this, you also get a rear camera with dynamic guidelines, rear sunshade and 16 inch steel wheels with dual tone covers, which makes it more usable every day.
In the S(O) and S(O) Knight variants, Hyundai has added a dashcam. It supports driving recording, emergency recording and also allows video access through a mobile app, which adds a layer of safety and convenience.
Higher up, the SX variant now gets a large 10.25 inch digital driver display along with the dashcam. This makes the cabin feel more modern compared to before.
The SX Premium variant gets even more tech. It now includes a 360 degree camera, blind spot view monitor and front parking sensors. These are features usually seen in more expensive cars, and they make driving in traffic much easier.
Cabin and Tech Feel
Inside, the layout feels pretty similar, but the experience feels richer because of the added features. The bigger digital screen, better safety tech and added convenience features make the cabin feel more complete.
Segment Position
Creta continues to lead the mid size SUV space. Even with new models entering the market, it holds its position because of strong brand value, wide range of variants and feature loaded approach.
This update helps it stay fresh, especially with the next generation model expected to arrive in the near future.