Hyundai Creta Gets More Standard Features With A Minor Price Hike

Hyundai is known to regularly update its models every now and then depending on the various market conditions. When launched, the Hyundai Creta was offered with TPMS as standard, however, it was deleted somewhere down the line. Now, Hyundai has reintroduced TPMS as standard in the Creta range and also added a piano black element in the rear taillight section according to our dealer sources. This has resulted in a price hike of ₹5000 for the base E variant. The Creta range now starts at ₹10.28 lakh ex-showroom for the petrol variant and ₹10.75 lakh ex-showroom for the diesel variant.

Hyundai Creta: Upcoming updates

Hyundai will be launching the facelifted Creta soon later this year, however, the Creta will be receiving a variant rejig and a new special edition before it. Dubbed the ‘Knight’ edition, this new special edition is similar to Tata’s dark edition cars. The Creta Knight edition will get an all-black theme for the exterior and interiors. The front gets an all-black grille with red inserts and a blacked-out front skid plate.

On the side, it gets red brake calipers, wing mirrors, roof rails, side sills, and C pillar garnish. The 17-inch alloy wheels get a new gun-metal shade. The rear gets a ‘Knight edition’ badge on the tailgate and a blacked-out skid plate. The interiors are completely blacked-out and it gets contrasting elements such as red A/C vents and red stitching on seats. The Creta Knight edition is available on a new S+ variant and top-end SX(O) aut0matic trims. Buyers can opt between the 1.5-liter NA petrol engine and the 1.5-liter diesel engine. The Hyundai Creta range will also be receiving a variant reshuffle.

The SX variant will now miss out on the automatic variant option in the 1.4-liter turbo petrol and the 1.5-liter diesel. The 1.4-liter turbo petrol engine will now be available in a new S+ variant. The S+ variant will get features like a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, and 16-inch alloy wheels in the Knight edition variant. Hyundai will also introduce the iMT gearbox in the 1.5-liter NA petrol engine. The iMT gearbox will be available only in the mid-spec S variant.