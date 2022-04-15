Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo To Launch On 9th May

The Skoda Kushaq was the first product to be based on the MQB AO IN platform. The Kushaq is positioned in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment which is dominated by Koreans such as the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta. The SUV received over 20,000 bookings in a span of 6 months. Now, Skoda is planning to launch a new variant called the Monte Carlo on 9th May.

What to expect

The Monte Carlo variant will be positioned above the top-end Style variant. As seen in the other Skodas, the Monte Carlo variant will be the new top-end variant. The exterior will get a host of changes including blacked-out bits such as the roof and ORVMs. Chrome bits found on the standard Kushaq such as the grille will be blacked-out too.

Other bits include new 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. The interiors will also feature a contrasting red and black theme. The dashboard will get red inserts and the seats will feature a similar theme too. Other than this, the Kushaq Monte Carlo will also get an 8-inch virtual cockpit display which was seen in the Slavia. Expect the Kushaq Monte Carlo to command a significant premium over the Style variant.

Skoda Kushaq: a quick recap

In terms of design, the Skoda Kushaq offers a very sharp and edgy look all around. The traditional butterfly grille is now thicker and gets a piano black finish. The headlamps offer a contrasting look to the grille with their slim and edgy design. The bumper is plastic clad and gets a silver scuff plate. The side profile is rather simple, with a single character line that starts from the badge on the fender and runs to the rear of the car.

On the inside, the Kushaq gets the new Skoda interiors with the twin-spoke steering wheel and a 10” touchscreen infotainment system. The leather seats are ventilated and the cabin has a premium feel to it. The Kushaq offers two petrol TSI engine options. A 1.0L TSI engine that puts out 115PS of power and 175 Nm of torque. This unit is coupled with either a 5-Speed manual transmission or a 6-Speed torque converter. On the other hand, there’s a 1.5L TSI engine that puts out 150PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. This unit is mated to either a 6-Speed manual gearbox or a 7-Speed DSG