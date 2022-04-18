Honda To Launch Its Made-For-India SUV In 2023!

In recent years, we haven’t seen a lot of action from the famous Japanese carmaker Honda. The carmaker recently revealed the City Hybrid, however, the brand is missing a mid-size SUV from its lineup. Now, Honda has confirmed that it is working on an India-specific SUV which will be launching in early 2023. Though details are scarce at the moment, one can assume that the SUV will take its inspiration from recently launched Honda SUVs such as the HRV.

What to expect

The new SUV will be based on the Honda City. The design of the SUV will draw heavy inspiration from the current lineup of Honda SUVs to maintain a family look. Expect typical SUV design traits such as black cladding all-around, front and rear skid plates, healthy ground clearance, and roof rails. Like all Hondas, the new SUV will be high on practicality and passenger comfort. Expect it to boast a large boot and healthy space for three at the back.

One of the key points to success in the mid-size SUV segment is the equipment list. We expect the new SUV to come with a host of features including automatic climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, a digital instrument cluster, auto headlamps, auto wipers, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, auto-folding mirrors, wireless charging, ventilated seats, electric sunroof, cruise control, and keyless entry with push-button start. Being based on the City, the new SUV could feature ADAS as well as a part of the Honda Sensing Suite. It comes with a Collision mitigation system, road departure mitigation, auto high beam, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control. Powertrain options will include petrol, diesel, and a Hybrid unit.

The Hybrid engine recently made its debut in the City. It comes with a 1.5L petrol engine paired with a dual electric motor, the car produces 126PS of max power and 253Nm of peak torque. Alone, this 1.5L engine produces 98hp of max power and 127Nm of torque. The City Hybrid claims to deliver 26.5 km/l which is the best in the segment. The Honda City Hybrid uses Honda’s i-MMD hybrid technology which is also used by the other Honda cars in their global portfolio.