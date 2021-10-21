Hyundai Creta Facelift Teased!

The Hyundai Creta needs no introduction. The Creta practically kick-started the mid-size SUV segment which now accounts for a large portion of the Indian car market. The current generation Creta has been around for a year or so and it’s not a surprise to see it top the sales charts every now and then. Though the Creta is still fresh, it seems like Hyundai might launch the facelifted Creta in the Indian market earlier than expected. Hyundai Indonesia has teased the facelifted version of the Creta which will make its global debut soon. The facelifted Creta will launch in Indonesia first. We can expect a 2022 launch of the Creta facelift in the Indian market. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from it:

Exterior

The exterior of the Creta facelift receives a ton of changes. The front fascia is going to be completely new from the ground up and the face is going to be similar to the next generation Tuscon which is on sale in the international markets. It seems like Hyundai is going to have a ‘family look’ for all of its SUVs to differentiate it from the competition. The 7-seater Creta i.e. the Alcazar also drew inspiration from the full-size SUV Palisade for its grille design. The LED DRLs are integrated into the blacked-out cascading grille and the headlights seem to be on the lower end of the bumper just like the current Creta. The headlights seem to be LED projector units and are placed vertically instead of the current tri beam LED setup.The rear is expected to be more or less similar to the current Creta. However, one can expect some subtle changes to the bumper or the LED taillamps.

Interior

Going by the sketches, the interior seems to be more or less similar to the current Creta. One thing to note is that the touchscreen infotainment system shown in the sketches is the 8-inch system which is currently seen on the lower variants of the Indian spec Creta. One can expect all the features from the current Creta to be carried forward such as panoramic sunroof, Bose sound system, 10.25 inch HD touchscreen, Hyundai Bluelink with connected car features, tri-beam LED headlights, ventilated seats, electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, and cruise control to name a few. The facelifted Creta could borrow the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 360-degree camera with blind-view monitor from the Alcazar.

Powertrain

The facelifted Creta will most probably continue with the same powertrain options which the current Creta gets. The current Creta comes with a choice of a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter gearbox.