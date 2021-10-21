MG India Commences Bookings For Astor; 5000 Units Sold Out In Less Than 20 Minutes!

The recently launched MG Astor brings a lot of new features on the table, apart from its European styling. We have driven it and we can attest to the fact that it has enough bells, whistles and even gongs to set it apart from the rest of the competition. If you wish to own one, MG India has opened bookings for Astor today but the car has already been sold out within minutes! MG India has also announced that deliveries of Astor will commence from 1st November 2021. The carmaker aims to deliver 5000 units within this year. The low volume can be attributed to the global shortage of semiconductors. The customers can now book Astor for 2022 through the company’s official website or by visiting an authorized MG showroom.

Official statement

Mr. Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “MG Astor is a premium mid-segment SUV with elegant exteriors, luxurious interiors, and futuristic technology. We are ecstatic about the response we have received from the customers. However, given the global chip crisis that the industry is undergoing, we can only supply a limited number of cars this year. We expect supplies to become better from Q1 next year.”

Specs

The MG Astor will only come with two petrol engines. The first is a naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre engine producing 110hp and 144nm of torque. It comes mated to an 8-step CVT gearbox or a manual gearbox. The more powerful engine is a 1.3-litre turbocharged engine that produces 140hp and 220nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Safety

The Astor will come loaded with active and passive safety features. It will come with 6 airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, hill-hold control, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers and hill descent control. It will also feature autonomous level 2 capability such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, speed assist system, blind-spot detection, forward-collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert and intelligent headlamp control.

Interior

The interior gets a soft-touch leather dashboard with aluminium accents. There will be an option of three interior colour schemes, including a dual-tone Sangria red, dual-tone Iconic Ivory and Tuxedo black. The centre stage is taken by the 10.1-inch HD touchscreen which features Jio e-sim for connected car features such as voice commands. It also gets an AI assistant which is basically a droid placed on the Astor’s dashboard that can interact with you.