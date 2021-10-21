Yamaha India Rolls Out Attractive Offers On Its Scooters For October

In lieu of the ongoing festivities, Yamaha Motor India has announced special Cash Back offers and attractive finance schemes for the month of October. The customers can take advantage of the ongoing offers till 31st October’21. The Cash Back offers range from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 4,000 are currently applicable on Yamaha’s 125cc scooter range available in India, which includes the Fascino 125 Fi (Hybrid + Non-Hybrid), Ray ZR 125 Fi and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi (Hybrid + Non-Hybrid).

Specs

Both the scooters are powered by a 125cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which produces a peak power of 8.2 PS and 10.3 Nm of torque. It is mated to a CVT, along with an SMG (Smart Motor Generator), which is a mild-hybrid system.

Hybrid system – explained

It basically adds functionality that newly adopts the Hybrid System wherein the SMG functions as an electric motor to give a power assist when you accelerate from a stop, reducing the insecurity caused by the wobble during start-outs in tandem riding or during uphill climbs.

About three seconds after starting, or when the throttle is cut back or the engine rpm exceeds the prescribed level, the Power Assist function is cancelled. Also, an indicator light in the instrument cluster will inform the rider when the Power Assist (Hybrid System) is in operation. The SMG also serves as a motor by reversing the direction of electricity release, providing benefits that include a Quiet Engine Start System and Automatic Stop & Start System.

Features

The features are the crucial point as they define the scooter from the rest. The scooter is fitted with a lot of premium features such as LED Headlights, a digital instrument cluster, connected tech which is the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X. This tech includes ride history, answer back, call/text alert, last parked location, location tracking.