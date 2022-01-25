Hyundai Creta Becomes The Most Exported SUV In India!

It is no secret that the Hyundai Creta rules the roost when it comes to the mid-size SUV segment. Creta consistently maintains its top position in the sales charts every month thanks to its popularity. Now, the SUV has proved its worth abroad too! Hyundai India exported 32,799 units of the Creta in CY 2021. This resulted in a 26.17 % Year-on-Year growth for the carmaker in terms of exports for the SUV.

Official statements

Commenting on Creta becoming the highest exported SUV from India, Mr. Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “In line with Government’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, HMIL is committed to ‘Make-In-India’, for the world and continue its legacy of having SUV leadership in the country. Ever since its global debut, Creta has been a runaway success in domestic & international markets alike. It has been successful in evoking aspirations & has stood the test of time by retaining customer appreciation, thereby playing a strategic role in Hyundai’s Global SUV portfolio. With the Creta being the most exported SUV from India, it makes Hyundai one of the most loved SUV brands within our overseas markets as well. The same is evident by the fact that HMIL is one of the leading SUV exporters in India with over 2.62 lakh units sent overseas with the Creta contributing to over 93% of the total SUV exports, along with the Venue.

Mr. Kim added, “A few global markets also saw quick recovery post COVID, generating significant pent-up demand. We thank our overseas partners along with our customers for trusting the brand Hyundai. Our aim will always be to go Beyond Mobility with solutions based on the pillars of Intelligent Technology, Innovation, and Sustainability.

Quick recap

It comes with a choice of a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter gearbox.

The car is crammed with every feature imaginable such as panoramic sunroof, Bose sound system, 10.25 inch HD touchscreen, Hyundai Bluelink with connected car features, tri-beam LED headlights, ventilated seats, electronic parking brake with auto hold function and cruise control to name a few.